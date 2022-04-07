CUBA — Bolivar-Richburg senior Landon Danaher struck out 12 batters over five innings and marked two hits at the plate to lead the Wolverines to a league-opening victory over Cuba-Rushford.
Danaher doubled, singled and scored two runs in a 10-1 Allegany County baseball league win on Monday. He threw the game’s first five innings, holding C-R to one run on one hit.
Also for B-R (2-0, 1-0), Wyatt Karnuth had a hit and three runs scored and Reiss Gaines had a hit and two runs. Karnuth tossed two scoreless innings in relief, striking out five.
B-R plated three runs in the first and never trailed. Jack Frank marked the lone hit for C-R (0-3, 0-1).
“It’s early, hopefully our pitching comes around,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “I thought (starting pitcher) Jon White pitched well, he settled in after the first inning and only threw to two batters over the minimum in those middle innings there.
“We haven’t been outside much with the weather and everything. We’ve got two games this week and then a week and a half break to hopefully work things out. We’ve lost to three good teams: Allegany-Limestone, Wellsville and Bolivar-Richburg: those are three of the premier programs in the area so that’s a good way to start the year and see where we’re at.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 7, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
BELFAST — Fillmore’s Brent Zubikowski and Luke Columbo combined to limit Genesee Valley/Belfast to one run on three hits.
Mitch Ward went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for Fillmore while Alex Ellsworth had a hit and two runs.
For Genesee Valley/Belfast, Joe Ward (RBI, two stolen bases), Max Wedge (stolen base) and Garrett Miller (stolen base) each had a hit.
Andover/Whitesville 9, Friendship/Scio 5
ANDOVER — Andover/Whitesville’s Layton Miller struck out 12 batters with four walks over five innings to earn the win.
Miller also went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Kaiden Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
For Scio/Friendship, Ethan Davenport went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and three three innings in relief, allowing two runs while striking out five and walking three.
CCAA III
Portville 15, North Collins 0, 4 innings
NORTH COLLINS — Mario Pascucci struck out eight batters, walked two and held North Collins to one hit over four innings to lead Portville.
Ryan Stillman and Maxx Yehl both tripled for the Panthers (3-0, 1-0) and Drew Langdon and Luke Petryszak both doubled.
Austin Kehr had the lone hit for North Collins.