BOLIVAR — Much like the baseball team a week earlier, the Bolivar-Richburg softball team collected the hardware from its own tournament.
The Wolverines kept their undefeated season intact on Friday night, taking down some of the top teams in the area for the B-R Tournament crown. Coach Brooke Lovell’s team edged Addison, 7-5, in the first round, before dispatching Olean in the championship game, 19-6.
The Huskies downed Portville in the other first-round contest, 10-6. In that one, Olean got off to a hot start before fending off a Panthers rally in the later innings. In the consolation game, Addison handled Portville 15-0 in six innings.
Makayla Miller and Sadie Strauss combined on a one-hit shutout for the Knights, each tossing three innings while totaling seven strikeouts with just two walks. Strauss also went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Erin Terwilliger also went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Addison, which jumped out to an early 7-0 lead en route to victory.
Mattison Foster collected the lone hit for Portville (7-4, 6-0).
Due to an early deadline on Fridays, that’s all the information that was available at press time. A complete tournament recap will appear in Monday’s Times Herald.