ANDOVER — Paige Phillips and Emma Murphy won in straight sets to key the Bolivar-Richburg tennis team to a 4-1 triumph over Andover in an Allegany County matchup Monday.
The Wolverines (1-0) also picked up two forfeits in the doubles events.
Will Kent triumphed, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles for Andover (0-1).
BOYS GOLF
Southwestern 33.5, Olean 21.5
Olean 32, CL/Westfield/Sherman 23
OLEAN — Max Vaughn fashioned a 2-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors and help keep Southwestern unbeaten at 8-0 (6-0).
Evan Christensen added a 39 for the Trojans. Kamdyn McClain carded a 5-over 40 to help Olean (3-3, 3-4) to a split. Darian Swanson led Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Sherman (1-3, 2-7) with a 43.
Salamanca 29.5, Randolph 25.5
RANDOLPH — Jarrett Pond carded a 5-over-par 41 at Cardinal Hills Golf Course to lead Salamanca (2-0) to a victory.
Jaxon Morrison led Randolph (1-2) with a score of 43.
Wellsville 225, Genesee Valley 307
WELLSVILLE — Mason Parks recorded a 45 to earn medalist honors and key Wellsville (3-0).
Addison Herring had a 74 for Genesee Valley (0-3).
GIRLS GOLF
Southwestern 29, Olean 26
OLEAN — Josephine Corey shot a team-best 48 as Southwestern (2-1) edged Olean at Bartlett Country Club.
Marina Heister earned medalist honors with a 44 to pace Olean (1-2).
AT BARTLETT CC
CL/Westfield/Sherman: D. Swanson 43, C. Swanson 47, Ferranto 61, Studley 62, Nickerson 62
Southwestern: Vaughn 37, Christensen 39, Bogdanowicz 44, White 49, Bishop 54
Olean: McClain 40, Brokaw 49, Stitt 50, Taylor 53, Wilber 58
AT CARDINAL HILLS GC
Salamanca: Pond 41, Hedlund 49, Clark-Sanford 51, Murphy 53, Krantz 56
Randolph: O. Nelson 47, G. Nelson 52, Morrison 43, Hind 58, Marshall 56
AT WELLSVILLE CC
Genesee Valley: Herring 74, Hemphill 75, Cowburn 78, Jefferds 80
Wellsville: Parks 45, Wonderling 59, Phelps 59, Dye 62
AT BARTLETT CC
Southwestern: Corey 48, Segrue 58, Castellano 64, Brassard 75, Ludmark 77
Olean: Heister 44, Vanderhoef 69, Crawford 70, Bartman 74