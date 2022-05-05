RICHBURG — In a doubleheader that could go a long way toward deciding the Allegany County Div. I softball title, Bolivar-Richburg was more than up to the task of taking down another one of the region’s wnningest teams.
Both B-R and Friendship/Scio entered the twinbill unbeaten in divisional games, but a sweep by the Wolverines put them in sole possession of first place Thursday night. B-R (8-0, 6-0) pulled away in the opener for a 6-2 win, then firmly took control of an 18-2 win in the second.
In the opener, B-R’s Jessica Majot shut down F/S with a 13-strikeout, no-walk complete game, allowing four hits. Malayna Ayers went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBI while McKinlee Harris went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run.
Nevaeh Ross hit a triple for F/S (9-3, 6-2). She pitched six innings, striking out seven with six walks and six hits allowed.
In Game 2, Ayers went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBI and four runs and pitched B-R to the win with 12 strikeouts to two walks. Ayers held F/S to two runs (one earned) on three hits. Also for the Wolverines, Madigan Harris had a triple, two RBI and four runs and McKinlee Harris went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Maddie Thornton added a double.
Jaedyn Shields hit a double and Morghyn Ross had a hit and RBI for Friendship/Scio. Nevaeh Ross struck out 11 and walked four but B-R plated 18 runs (10 earned) on 10 hits.
CCAA II EAST
Portville 11, Franklinville 3
PORTVILLE — Portville (10-0) kept its undefeated start going as it pulled away with a five-run sixth inning.
Mia Welty went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Portville, while Maddison Ford (3 runs, 2 RBI) and Sam Steadman (3 RBI) both went 3-for-4 with a double. Mallory Welty, the winning pitcher, hit 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI while limiting Franklinville to six hits in a four-strikeout, four-walk effort.
Olivia Frank went 2-for-3 with a run and Ava McKune had a hit and a run for Franklinville (0-8).
Salamanca 20, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1, 5 innings
SALAMANCA — Emma Brown pitched Salamanca (6-4) to victory and marked two hits of her own, driving in four runs.
Brown struck out 11 batters with one walk while scattering four hits. Morgan Maybee chipped in at the plate with a double and three RBI. Jaelynne Brown, Myra Breazeale and Makenzie Oakes each had a single for the Warriors.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-6), Kora Sentz (RBI), Alex Minnekine, Cali Schneider and Destynee Ly each had hits.
NON-LEAGUE
Allegany-Limestone 9, Ellicottville 3
ALLEGANY — Kourtney Magara earned the win, striking out eight while issuing just one walk and three runs to propel Allegany-Limestone to its second win of the season.
Ellie Strade and Kelsey Shea both went 2-for-3 and reached base three times total with a walk. Strade brought in four runs while Shea brought in a pair.
Ellicottville fell to 6-4.