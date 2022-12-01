PORTVILLE — Justin Thomas didn’t mind a close game for his Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team to start the 2022-23 season.
The Wolverines found themselves in a nailbiter to start the year in Portville’s Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament. Holding onto a 35-34 win after three quarters, B-R claimed a 51-46 victory over North Collins to advance to Saturday’s championship against the winner of tonight’s game between Archbishop Walsh and host Portville.
Aydin Sisson led B-R (1-0) with 25 points and three assists. Evan Pinney added 10 points and eight rebounds while David Baldwin grabbed six rebounds.
For North Collins (0-1), Derek Ebersole had 25 points and Matt Sweet added 18 points.
“It was certainly a first game,” Thomas, the former B-R girls hoops coach, said. “We struggled a little bit out of the gate. We got some good looks, the ball wasn’t dropping. Credit to North Collins, those kids fought hard and gave us a very tightly contested first game of the season. It’s one of those things where right out of the gate we’re in a little bit of dogfight and that can set the tone for your season.
“North Collins made us earn it, that’s for sure.”
NON-LEAGUE
Northstar Christian 72, New Life Christian 42
ROCHESTER — Andrew Eschner’s game-high 26 points led the way for Northstar Christian.
David Eschner added 13 points for Northstar while teammates Jacob Rybinski and Justin Robinson had 12 points each.
Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey scored 15 points to lead New Life Christian (0-1) while his brother Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey had 14 points and five assists while Jefferson Issah added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
PIONEER TOURNAMENT
Holland 64, Franklinville 26
YORKSHIRE — Brady Wiskup’s 13 points led the way for Holland in a first-round tournament game victory.
Bretton Blecha and Hayden Trietley had nine points each for Franklinville (0-1). The Panthers will play in a consolation game Saturday against the loser of tonight’s game between Springville and host Pioneer.
WEDNESDAY
ATTICA TOURNAMENT
Wellsville 51, Alexander 38
ATTICA — Logan Dunbar poured in 26 points to lead Wellsville (1-0) to a season-opening win in the first round of the Attica Tournament.
Cody Costello added 14 points for the Lions.
Dylan Pohl led Alexander (0-1) with 15 points and Trent Woods had 12 points.