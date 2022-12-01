PORTVILLE — Justin Thomas didn’t mind a close game for his Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team to start the 2022-23 season.

The Wolverines found themselves in a nailbiter to start the year in Portville’s Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament. Holding onto a 35-34 win after three quarters, B-R claimed a 51-46 victory over North Collins to advance to Saturday’s championship against the winner of tonight’s game between Archbishop Walsh and host Portville.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social