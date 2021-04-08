BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg football team knew what it was up against.
Its opponent Thursday, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, had ripped off two-straight unbeaten seasons after moving to 8-man football in 2018, winning the state title in each campaign. This year, it made its return to the 11-man game, and continued to dominate, winning its first three contests by an average margin of 47-10.
This was a 3-0 O-A/Elba team against an 0-2 B-R squad that was idle last weekend due to an opponent’s COVID-related pause and coming off a 28-7 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood. The Wolverines put all that aside, however, and in the end churned out one of its best, and grittiest, efforts of the Steve Smith era.
B-R managed a pair of two third-quarter touchdowns and rose to the occasion defensively in topping O-A/Elba, 14-8, for a resounding first victory in a Section 5 Class D-2 matchup.
The Wolverines mustered a mere 141 yards of offense and ran 33 plays to O-A/Elba’s 57, but made up for that with a strong defense effort and a couple of opportunistic moments.
Smith’s team held star running back Ty Mott, who’d terrorized his first three foes with over 600 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, and the O-A/Elba offense to a manageable 170 rushing yards (225 total) on 50 carries. It kept Mott out of the end zone altogether and O-A from scoring a touchdown until the fourth quarter. It also produced three turnovers, a fumble and a pair of interceptions, from Brayden Ellis and Landon Danaher.
Still scoreless in the third quarter, the Wolverines took control on consecutive plays. B-R first took a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard TD pass from Ellis to Logan Bess. On the ensuing kickoff, the ball glanced off an O-A player all the way into the end zone, where it was recovered by Kadin Tompkins and eventually gave the Wolverines a 14-0 lead.
O-A pulled to within 14-8 on a Mott safety following a B-R goal line stand and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bodie Hyde to Ty Kornow, but the Wolverines held on from there.
“They came in 3-0 and obviously we’re trying to find our way after a couple of tough games,” Smith said. “The kids really stepped up and played a great game. We couldn’t be more pleased with the effort they gave. Oakfield-Alabama is a team a lot of people don’t know much about. We in Section 5 sure know what a great team they are, so this was just a huge win for us.”
Six days earlier, O-A/Elba had beaten the same C-G team that had handled the Wolverines by a mark of 40-7. That was the gap the Wolverines were trying to close following a 12-day layoff.
And on Thursday, they managed to do that, knocking off one of the best teams in the section.
“It was an absolutely huge win for us,” Smith reiterated. “In my time at B-R, there’s not been a bigger win. They’re that good. We knew how good of a team (they are), so that just tells us, and I hope it convinces us that we’re a pretty darn good team too.
“The goal was to get better each week — it’s a short season, with not much practice time — and certainly we’ve done that. Hopefully we can continue the momentum we have coming off this game next week at Cuba-Rushford.”
SECTION 5 CLASS D-2
Canisteo-Greenwood 42, Cuba-Rushford 8
CUBA — Roque Santiago accounted for four touchdowns and Canisteo-Greenwood took a 28-0 first-quarter lead before cruising.
Santiago tallied a pair of rushing scores and a 19-yard TD pass to Hunter McCaffery while Jonathan Cox added a 1-yard touchdown plunge to open the scoring for C-G. Santiago later added a 40-yard TD strike to McCaffrey as C-G brought a 42-0 lead into halftime.
Trent Chamberlain tallied the lone touchdown for the Rebels (0-3), scoring on a 42-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter.
Canisteo-Greenwood outgained the Rebels, 276-88.