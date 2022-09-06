HINSDALE — An accidental own goal with 16:26 remaining off the boot of a Hinsdale player put the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer ahead for good Tuesday night.

The goal, with 16:26 remaining in the second half, broke a scoreless tie. B-R’s Reiss Gaines added an insurance goal with an assist from Landon Barkley with 40 seconds remaining in a 2-0 win.

