HINSDALE — An accidental own goal with 16:26 remaining off the boot of a Hinsdale player put the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer ahead for good Tuesday night.
The goal, with 16:26 remaining in the second half, broke a scoreless tie. B-R’s Reiss Gaines added an insurance goal with an assist from Landon Barkley with 40 seconds remaining in a 2-0 win.
David Abdo made six saves in a shutout for B-R (3-0).
Ethan Chapman made five saves for Hinsdale (0-3).
“I think Bolivar played well, they definitely had chances,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “We had chances; we just didn’t finish ours on the right net.”
NON-LEAGUE
Frewsburg 7, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
FREWSBURG — Zach Carr netted a hat trick, leading Frewsburg with three goals while Garrett Brink added two more.
Brenen Deveraeus and Isaac Hultberg each had one goal for the Bears. Braydon Lobb tallied three assists.
Kyler Colton and Ashton Clark-Sanford combined for 11 saves, sharing time in goal for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-1).
Houghton 2, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
HOUGHTON — Brian Patipewe netted two goals, powering Houghton (2-1) to its second win of the season.
Lucas Matias and Jack Prentice each recorded an assist on Patipewe’s goals.
Genessee Valley/Belfast (1-2) scored in the first minute of the match but Houghton responded quickly to even the score and eventually took the lead in the second half.
“Houghton doesn’t beat Genessee Valley very often,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “It’s a good win for us and I’m excited for our guys.”
Fillmore 10, Scio/Friendship 0
FRIENDSHIP — Scio/Friendship (0-1) fell in its first match of the season.
Fillmore (2-0) scored 10 goals in its second win, led by Henry Sardina’s four goals. Mitchell Ward added three goals and Layton Sanasith, Jack Cool and Zach Sisson each scored a goal.