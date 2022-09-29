HOUGHTON — The Bolivar-Richburg girls volleyball team edged Houghton to remain undefeated in Allegany County league play, winning in four sets.
B-R (5-3, 5-0) won 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, led by Brena Walp’s 10 kills, four aces and 42 digs and Carmen Crowley’s 13 kills and six aces. Haley Mascho marked 54 digs and Willow Worth made 25 assists.
For Houghton (5-3, 3-3), senior middle hitter Jess Prentice had 27 kills, five blocks and four aces while senior middle hitter Jessica Adenuga had 18 digs, 10 kills and four blocks.
“This was a tight game against great competition,” Houghton coach Kathie Hilsher said. “We love to play harder teams and learn in the process. My captains stepped up when called to and I am so proud of how hard they played.”
CCAA CENTRALOlean 3, Falconer 2OLEAN — Olean outlasted Falconer in a five-set marathon, winning 24-26, 25-17, 29-31, 25-18, 15-10.
Michelle Droney led Olean (7-2, 6-2) with 17 kills and eight aces and Leah Williams had 16 kills while Amy Campbell made five kills and five aces. Logan Baer made 38 assists to pace the offense.
For Falconer, Hannah Melquist had 25 assists, six kills, nine aces and 12 digs. Dani Krenzer added 18 kills, three aces and 12 digs while Augustine Krenzer had nine kills and six digs and Nylah Sharpe had 18 digs and two aces.
Portville 3, Fredonia 0FREDONIA — Portville rolled to its eight straight league victory sweep to start the season and improved to 9-0 overall with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-8 sweep.
Tori Unverdorben had eight kills, five aces and 10 digs while Lillian Bentley had 10 kills and four aces. Ava Haynes marked six kills and six aces, Jillian Stebbins had 14 assists and four aces while Adelyn Walker added 10 assists.
SWIMMINGOlean 106, Allegany-Limestone 74ALLEGANY — Meghan Jackson went 4-for-4, collecting individual wins in the 50 free and 100 free while swimming on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams to key Olean.
Emmalie Gehm (200 free) and Anna Slavinski (100 butterfly) both added an individual win and were part of two winning relays while Katrina DeGroff took the 100 breast and anchored the top 200 medley relay team for the Huskies.
Lauryn Ball (200 IM), Paige Pecorella (500 free) and Michaella Rhodes (diving) all had individual wins for Allegany-Limestone.
Frewsburg 119, Salamanca 67SALAMANCA — Cara Pillittieri and Emily Swan both claimed two individual events and keyed two winning relays as part of Frewsburg’s victory.
Pillittieri won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle while Swan took the 200 free and 100 backstroke and both were part of the top 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
Charli Ross took first place in the 100 butterfly while Mikaela Tennity led the field in the 100 breaststroke for Salamanca.
AT ALLEGANY
Olean 106, Allegany-Limestone 74200 medley relay:
Olean (Slavinski, Herman, Jackson, DeGroff) 2:08.68
200 freestyle:
Gehm (O) 2:23.99
200 IM:
Ball (AL) 2:40.68
50 freestyle:
Jackson (O) :24.52
Diving:
Rhodes (AL) 257.85
100 butterfly:
Slavinski (O) 1:14.98
100 freestyle:
Jackson (O) :53.29
500 freestyle:
Pecorella (AL) 6:20.30
200 freestyle relay:
Olean (Landow, Gehm, Todd, Schreiber) 2:01.42
100 backstroke:
Deibler (O) 1:22.03
100 breaststroke:
DeGroff (O) 1:26.84
400 freestyle relay:
Olean (Herman, Jackson, Gehm, Slavinski) 4:10.18 AT SALAMANCA
Frewsburg 119, Salamanca 67200 medley relay:
Frewsburg (Swan, Pillittieri, Yost, Mole) 2:15.66
200 freestyle:
Swan (F) 2:14.97
200 IM:
Lawson (F) 2:48.23
50 freestyle:
Pillittieri (F) :27.61
Diving:
Pitts (F) 241.80
100 butterfly:
Ross (S) 1:23.52
100 freestyle:
Pillittieri (F) 1:00.20
500 freestyle:
Waid (F) 6:25.11
200 freestyle relay:
Frewsburg (Spoon, Swan, Pillittieri, Lawson) 1:56.96
100 backstroke:
Swan (F) 1:09.37
100 breaststroke:
Tennity (S) 1:26.70
400 freestyle relay: Frewsburg (Yost, Waid, Mole, Spoon) 4:33.02