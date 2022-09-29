HOUGHTON — The Bolivar-Richburg girls volleyball team edged Houghton to remain undefeated in Allegany County league play, winning in four sets.

B-R (5-3, 5-0) won 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, led by Brena Walp’s 10 kills, four aces and 42 digs and Carmen Crowley’s 13 kills and six aces. Haley Mascho marked 54 digs and Willow Worth made 25 assists.

