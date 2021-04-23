FILLMORE — It wasn't as easy for the Bolivar-Richburg girls volleyball team this time around.
But no matter how it unfolded, it will take the result … especially when it came with some symbolic hardware.
Jianna Nix piled up 20 kills and five blocks as the Wolverines fended off Fillmore for a wild five-set victory in its Allegany County finale on Thursday night.
B-R entered the night 7-2 in league play and tied atop the standings with both Cuba-Rushford and Houghton, each of which it split with during the regular year. But while the Wolverines triumphed, the league's other match on the night, a head-to-head battle between C-R and Houghton, was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test. That left B-R a half game ahead of both opponents in the final tally, giving coach Demi Elliott's team the de facto league title.
Brena Walp recorded four kills and five aces while Kaitlyn Graves handed out 23 assists for the Wolverines (8-2), who also received four blocks from Kori Thomas.
And after sweeping Fillmore earlier in the year, the Eagles made B-R truly earn the outcome in the rematch, as the Wolverines first rallied from a 1-0 deficit and then saw Fillmore tie it at 2-2 before pulling out a 16-25, 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18 victory.
Emma Cole racked up 15 kills and three aces while Jaydn Mucher had six kills and four aces and Skylar Gaddy chipped in four aces for Fillmore.
The Eagles finished 7-8 and 3-7 in league play, but were always a tough out, taking both B-R and C-R to five sets and twice playing Houghton to four sets.