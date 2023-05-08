CUBA — Nearly a month ago, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team had a tough time closing out Cuba-Rushford. Indeed, tied at 1 into the later stages, the Wolverines managed three runs across the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from what had otherwise been a pitchers’ duel.
B-R had a smoother go of it in the rematch.
And that’s mostly because, this time, the teams received much different pitching performances.
Aydin Sisson went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored and Bolivar-Richburg used a couple of big innings to dispatch the Rebels, 16-4, in an Allegany County Division I matchup. In the end, B-R’s pitching, behind starter Landon Barkley, walked four while surrendering just two earned runs. Six C-R pitchers, meanwhile, combined to allow 13 walks and 14 earned runs.
“B-R is a solid team,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “They killed us on the bases (with 16 stolen bases) and made us pay for walks — 13 walks and I believe 10 of them scored. They also added a few timely hits to widen the gap. Our pitchers didn’t have their best stuff tonight and we look to regroup with four games in the next five days.”
James Margeson and Caden Allen both had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Cayden and Reiss Gaines both had a hit and drove in two runs for the Wolverines (13-2), who have 13 in a row after an 0-2 start. For C-R (7-6), Allen Fuller went 3-for-4 with a double, Jacob Smith (double) was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Finn Ricketts was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jack Frank struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings for the Rebels.
CCAA I
Dunkirk 7, Olean 6
ST. BONAVENTURE — Trailing 7-2 entering its final at-bats, Olean plated four runs and had the tying run on base, but ultimately had its rally cut short.
Austin Miles went 2-for-4 and he and Cal Vogtli hit back-to-back triples in the seventh to ignite the comeback in earnest for Olean. Ryan Isenberg went 3-for-3 with a double. The Huskies (4-7) held a commanding 10-3 edge in hits, but were hampered throughout the game by four errors and a couple of costly walks.
Still Olean made it interesting at the end.
“They made a quick out,” OHS coach Les DeGolier said of the seventh inning, “and then we went double, triple, triple. (Aaron) Vincent knocked in the next run. We had the winning run on first and Cal hit a shot to left field, and it was a great play by their leftfielder. If not, Aaron would have been scoring because he was running with outs.
“It was really that close. The leftfielder made a heck of a play and saved the game.”
Miles fanned seven with five walks in 4 1/3 innings.
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 19, Archbishop Walsh 4, 5 innings
OLEAN — Xander Pascucci went 3-for-4 with four RBI and Jacob Elliott was 2-for-3 with three RBI to power Hinsdale.
Pascucci and Elliott (6 strikeouts) also combined on a two-hitter. Robert Childs tripled and drove in four runs for the Bobcats (6-7), who have won three in a row following a championship win in last weekend’s Scio/Friendship Tournament.
Kai Przybyla had a hit for Archbishop Walsh.