ALBANY — Trent Sibble did it.
Wrestling the last match of the 2023 NYSPHSAA Division II championships, Sibble earned the last piece of the puzzle for Bolivar-Richburg.
Starting the third period of a tied match on top is not an ideal scenario for most. That’s what was required to win the school’s first individual state championship, however, and for Sibble, the task was no issue.
After falling a match short last year, the Binghamton University-bound senior was determined not to let this year’s state title slip away. In his last varsity match, he made history, completing B-R’s rise to state-level wrestling prowess.
“It’s everything I’ve ever wanted,” a sweat-soaked Sibble told NYSPHSAA post-match in a video posted on its social media accounts. “It’s awesome.”
Sibble defeated defending 285-pound NYS champion Tristen Hitchcock of Warrensburg (Section 2), 4-2, to win the heavyweight title. After getting taken down in the second period, he’d need to either hold Hitchcock down for the entirety of the third, or find another way to score.
“(Hitchcock) is obviously a good wrestler; he won states last year,” Sibble said. “I knew it was going to be tough but knew if I kept in good position I’d maybe have my chance on top to throw in the legs, and I did.”
WITH LESS than a minute left in the third and Sibble’s leg ride cinched, he turned Hitchcock to his back long enough to cause two hand swipes for near-fall points that clinched his crown.
Sibble pinned his first opponent, and a 5-0 decision over Hamza Merrick of Wilson (Section 6) got him to the semifinals. There, he replicated the 285-pound Section 5 final of two weeks prior, beating Noah Wazinski of North Rose-Wolcott, 1-0.
Sibble finished the season 51-1. Already one of the most decorated wrestlers in B-R history, he now has a NYSPHSAA gold medal to go with his three sectional championships and two Section 5 titles.
B-R LANDED two in Saturday evening’s finals, as Tavyn MacDonell finished second at 160 pounds. A lingering shoulder injury didn’t seem to bother the sophomore much, as he avenged his loss in the Section 5 finals to Luke Dendis of South Seneca.
MacDonell won each of his first three matches by decision, including his semifinal against Dendis, in which early offense helped him mold together a 6-5 victory. He fell to defending 152-pound state champion Ousmane Duncanson of Tioga (Section 4) in the final, capping his season at 46-5.
B-R had five total wrestlers in action, including Caden Allen, who went 4-2 to earn a fifth-place finish at 215 pounds. Gary McDowell Jr. finished 3-2 at 110 pounds and Trey Buccholz went 1-2 at 126.
McDowell Jr. lost in the blood round, the consolation round in which a win puts a wrestler on a podium and a loss leaves them off. Both of Pioneer’s wrestlers did the same.
“It would be a lie to say we got the results we wanted,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “Both kids’ goal was to get on the podium and I thought, in spots, we wrestled really well. But as far as the effort, attitude and representing Pioneer wrestling, I’m super proud of my boys.”
Xander Kirsch finished 1-2 at 138 pounds, dropping a 3-2 decision to eventual-champion Caden Bellis of Tioga (Section 4) in the quarterfinals. Brady Heckathorn went 3-2 at 172 pounds, just missing the podium.
“They’re the type of kids you’re really proud of,” Edwards said. “They’ve been captains for some of our championship teams the last couple years. It’s easy to get caught up in that environment … both of those boys did exactly what they were supposed to do and showed nothing but pure class.”
Wellsville nearly had a state champion of its own after Shane Davidson’s surprise run to the 189-pound final.
Seeded fifth, Davidson won his first two matches before knocking off Malachi Smith of Byron-Bergen, 10-4, in a quarterfinal rematch of the Section 5 final that Smith had won.
Davidson went to overtime with Andrew Bailey of Chittenango (Section 3) in the finals after trading a takedown and an escape each across three periods. Bailey’s takedown as time expired in sudden-death overtime won him the state title. Davidson finished his spectacular senior season 39-5.
B-R finished second in team points among Division II squads, trailing only Tioga. For the program that has won just about everything there is to win, Saturday’s triumph finally captured the dream Wolverine wrestlers have been chasing for years.
“It means everything; it means the world to me,” Sibble said. “I’m the first state champ (at B-R),” he explained when asked about what it meant to represent his school, “So it’s everything.”