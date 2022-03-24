BRADFORD — The 48th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, set for the night of Aug. 6 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field, has announced the fourth group of 10 players to participate in the game.
The former Big 30 All-Star Football Game, founded by the late Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the border with the series tied, 22-22-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost to New York since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 47 years, the game has donated more than $1.8 million to local causes.
Today’s fourth group of players adds five to each roster, bringing to 40 the number of acceptances, 20 to each team, with squads ultimately numbering some 42 members.
Today’s addees for New York are Bolivar-Richburg’s Camdyn MacDonell, Gowanda’s Gavin Phillips and Maddox Browning and Southwestern’s Jason Ni and Dontae Hoose.
Added for Pennsylvania were Otto-Eldred’s Jacob Coffman, Port Allegany’s Anthony Wiley, Cameron County’s Taylor Geitner, Ridgway’s Domenic Allegretto and St. Marys’ Colton Swanson.
MacDONELL was a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive tackle/defensive end who received Student-Athlete and Coach’s Awards. A high honor roll student, he has yet to choose a college but will major in business and play football.
Phillips was a 5-8, 160-pound running back/linebacker who was a Section 6 Class C South All-Star on defense and his team’s MVP. In baseball, he was a second-team All-WNY All-Star outfielder, a CCAA West Player of the Year and his team’s MVP.
A three-time Scholar-Athlete, he will attend Alfred State and major in computer engineering.
Of the Charities Classic he said, “Members of my family have played in the Big 30 Game and it's a great tradition.” His favorite memory playing football was “my youth football team winning the Super Bowl twice.”
Browning was a 5-foot-11, 165-pound quarterback-cornerback who was his team’s offensive MVP all four years as well as earning Sportsmanship and Leadership Awards over that span.
He will enter the Air Force after graduation.
His favorite sports moment was “winning the Super Bowl in youth football.”
Ni was a 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver/defensive end who was the team captain and Coach’s Award winner. He has yet to select a college but will major in business and hopes to play football.
His favorite memory playing football was “winning a sectional championship with my teammates and coaches.”
Hoose was a 6-foot, 220-pound two-way lineman who captained both the football and wrestling teams, was a Jamestown Post-Journal All-Star in both sports and had fifth- and third-place finishes on the mat in the NYS Championships while earning two Section 6 titles.
A Scholar-Athlete and member of the National Honor Society, he will choose a college and major in engineering or architecture.
His favorite memory playing football was “the lineman lifts through the years.”
COFFMAN was a 6-foot-4, 250-pound two-way tackle who was the District 9 Small School North Defensive Lineman of the Year and a two-time D-9 All-Star.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I want to play in the Big 30 Game because it has always been a dream after seeing people play in it. I always wanted to be a part of the game.”
His favorite memory playing football was “beating Bradford and Kane in the same season.”
Wiley was a 5-foot-9, 145-pound wide receiver/cornerback who hopes to major in forestry in college.
His favorite memory playing football was “scoring my first touchdown.”
Geitner, a 5-11, 230-pound guard/defensive lineman, was a D-9 All-Star and received the Tom Maliza "54" Award. He will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in psychology. His favorite memory playing football was “scoring my first touchdown.”
Allegretto was a 5-foot-10, 170-pound running back/safety who was All-State in football and a D-9 all-star in both football and baseball.
In college he will major in environmental science and play football.
His favorite memory playing football was “our team winning the D-9 Championship.”
Swanson was a 6-foot-3, 315-pound two-way tackle who earned four letters in football and two Academic Gold Team Awards from his school. He was also a two-time wrestling letterman.
He will attend Misericordia University and play offensive tackle.
His favorite memories playing football were “hitting drills in the mud.”