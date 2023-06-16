Bolivar-Richburg senior Malayna Ayers and Friendship/Scio junior Nevaeh Ross earned Co-MVP honors in the Allegany County softball league, which recently announced its postseason all-star teams.
B-R and F/S earned co-league championships, splitting in the regular season to both finish 9-1 in Allegany County.
Ayers and senior classmates McKinlee Harris and Madigan Harris both made the Division I softball all-star team. F/S had three all-stars as well: Nevaeh Ross, freshman Morghyn Ross and senior Kadence Donohue.
Cuba-Rushford had two all-stars: senior Taylor Searle and sophomore Riley Keller. Sophomores Jenna Hill and Hannah Southwick-Powers both made the all-star list from Genesee Valley/Belfast, while senior Gabbi Hall made the list for Andover/Whitesville and freshman Mattie McCumiskey did so for Fillmore.
BASEBALL
After leading Fillmore to an Allegany County baseball co-championship with Bolivar-Richburg, Eagles junior Nolan Krzeminski earned the county league MVP award.
Fillmore and B-R both finished the county league season 11-1, splitting their two meetings.
Trey Buchholz, Caden Allen and Aydin Sisson, all juniors, made the all-star team for B-R. Krzeminski and seniors Mitchell Ward and Brent Zubikowski made the all-stars for Fillmore.
Cuba-Rushford and Genesee Valley/Belfast had two all-stars each: sophomore Finn Ricketts and senior Jacob Smith for C-R and seniors Thai Norasethaporn and Carter Stout for GVBC. Hinsdale senior Xander Pascucci, Andover/Whitesville senior C.J. Estep and Friendship/Scio freshman Ethen Davenport made the all-star list for their respective teams.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
From Allegany County league champion Genesee Valley/Belfast, Sophie Zillgitt won the MVP of the county league championship meet, leading the 2023 all-star team.
Bolivar-Richburg had five AC all-stars: Raegan Giardini, Kori Thomas, Kyla Gayton, Carmen Crowley and Nadia Baldwin.
GVBC’s Zillgitt, Sophia Gambino, Allyson Hazelton and Angel Jimerson were all all-stars as well. Cuba-Rushford had three all-stars in Libby Drum, Sofia Riquelme and Brynn Lavery. For Fillmore, Ava Sylvester and Rachel Hatch were both all-stars, as was Lexi Crossley for Scio/Friendship.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Scio/Friendship’s Jordan White won the MVP award at the Allegany County championship meet, while Fillmore won the team championship.
Genesee Valley/Belfast had a league-high five all-stars: Thayne Cobb, Hayden Burnell, Damien Rinker, Salvatore Gambino and Callahan Tallman. Fillmore had four all-stars: Noah Strickland, Eli Strickland, Ernie Lipscomb and Henry Sardina.
For Cuba-Rushford, the trio of Ethan Coleman, Tristan Clayson and Joe Wojciechowski earned all-star honors. Hunter Walp and Caden Giardini both made the all-stars for Bolivar-Richburg. White represented Scio/Friendship.
BOYS TENNIS
Leading the seven players named the the Allegany County league all-star team, Fillmore’s Eben Schilke won the county MVP award.
Fillmore players earned five of the seven all-star honors: Schikle, Isaiah Sisson, Mark Wolfer, Joe Derck and Jac Boon. Houghton’s Sam Winkens and Caleb Hilsher earned all-star nods as well.
GOLF
Hinsdale’s Caden Miller topped the field of eight Allegany County golf all-stars, winning MVP honors.
Miller was joined on the all-star team by two players each from Fillmore, Cuba-Rushford and Genesee Valley/Belfast and one from Bolivar-Richburg. Miller, Anderson Wiltsey and Reid Cockle (Fillmore), Sebastian Saulter and Haven Kellogg (C-R), Chris Weaver and Will Guilford (GVBC) and Ryder Easton (B-R) rounded out the 2023 all-stars.