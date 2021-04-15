CUBA — It wasn’t the work of art that Steve Smith might have envisioned.
At least, not for a team that had knocked off arguably the section’s best Class D program just six days earlier.
The Bolivar-Richburg football team was stopped on downs inside the 20 on its first drive of the game. It fumbled twice and lost both. Most unacceptably, for Smith, it committed a numbing 12 penalties for 113 yards, many of which slowed an otherwise potent ground game or swung the momentum in its opponent’s direction entirely.
By and large, though, from the moment Hudson Evingham made it 7-0 early in the second quarter, the Wolverines — in a game they were expected to win … perhaps even easily — maintained control throughout. And, when it was over, what mattered most was that his team had won, escaping one of its oldest rivals on its senior night.
Evingham ran 29 times for 253 yards and four touchdowns and the Wolverines piled up 401 total yards in dispatching Cuba-Rushford, 35-12, on a spring Wednesday that felt more like a Friday in the fall.
B-R (2-2) LED 14-0 at halftime and held a comfortable 28-0 edge entering the fourth quarter. But still, even against a Cuba-Rushford squad that had lost, 59-6, to the same Oakfield-Alabama/Elba team that the Wolverines had beaten last Thursday and one that had come in 0-3, this was no gimme.
After stopping the Wolverines early, C-R responded with a deep drive of its own, but had that drive halted with an interception. Still within 14-0 early in the third quarter, it again made it inside the B-R 30 before fumbling. Down 28-0 in the fourth, the Rebels could well have waved the white flag then and there. Instead, they sandwiched a pair of short TD runs around a B-R fumble and then recovered an onside kick to give the Wolverines just enough of a scare, at 28-12, with six minutes remaining.
Neither side was particularly surprised, however, a large theoretical point spread notwithstanding.
It was still a rivalry game … and Cuba-Rushford wasn’t quite willing to roll over.
“Effort penalties were fine, but we had some uncharacteristic penalties,” Smith began his assessment. “Certainly, it hurt us in the sense that it gave C-R some pretty decent field position. C-R played hard. You would not have known it from the score, but that’s kind of how it was in the game. Not looking at the scoreboard, you were thinking, ‘this is a tough game right now.’
“We came off that (Oakfield-Alabama) game the other night … we needed to play a whole game. And we did that in stretches tonight, but then we had some stretches where we didn’t play real solid. We had some things we can clean up and certainly get better at, but it’s a win going into (our season finale next Tuesday).”
Added C-R coach David Wild of the rivalry component, “Cuba-Rushford/Bolivar-Richburg has always been a big game. It doesn’t matter what the records are, it’s always going to be a hard-fought battle. It being senior night was extra motivation for our kids. They didn’t give up, they kept fighting. They tried to fight their way back into it, it was just a little too late into it.”
B-R controlled the pace with long, run-heavy drives, taking its 28-0 lead with TD plunges of 1, 1 and five yards from Evingham and a five-yard fourth-quarter scamper from Landon Danaher. In total, it had 57 running plays to just two passing attempts, leading Smith to note, “Obviously, the run game … if it didn’t wear them down, we felt comfortable sticking to the ground tonight.”
C-R managed to move the ball at times, but was often undone by its own mistakes.
In the fourth, it finally capitalized when quarterback Ethan Rix punched one in and then its interchangeable signal-caller Trent Chamberlain first completed two passes (one on fourth down) before plowing in from two yards out.
But after recovering that onside kick, the Rebels were stopped on downs. One play later, Evingham put the game away and placed a bow on his fine individual performance with a 30-yard TD scamper.
“Credit the offensive line and our other guys on offense,” Smith said. “Everybody blocked. Hudson doesn’t get his yardage on his own. The kids up front, they get a lot of mention in the paper, but they really did a great job.”
And so, on this night, did the Rebels by hanging around throughout.
“For C-R, this was a really huge game,” Smith said. “Whatever rivalry there is, I think it helped them (tonight). We did what we could and we’re pleased to get out there with a win.”
Said David Wild, “Each we’ve been improving … we’re taking steps in the right direction; every now and then, we’ll take two steps forward, one back. We gotta keep going in the right direction; we can’t make those mistakes that hurt us.”