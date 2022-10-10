WELLSVILLE — Three weeks earlier, the Bolivar-Richburg girls soccer team had to fend off a pesky Wellsville squad that was still in search of its first win of the year.
This time, it essentially held control throughout, and it garnered it in a matter of minutes … and seconds.
Cassidy Stives and Madigan Harris tallied goals just 24 seconds apart mere minutes into the game to give B-R an early 2-0 lead en route to a 3-0 triumph over the Lions in a non-league rematch on Saturday.
Stives scored off a perfectly placed McKinlee Harris corner kick at the 34:35 mark to make it 1-0. Less than a half minute later, Madigan Harris carried up a pass from Teagan Sibble and buried it past the Wellsville goalkeeper to give the Wolverines some quick insurance.
In the second half, Raegan Giardini poked home a Madigan Harris cross to give B-R a three-goal lead.
Kyla Gayton made five saves in a shutout effort for B-R, which has won four of its last five to improve to 8-6. Earlier this year, the Wolverines pulled away for a 4-2 win over Wellsville in a game that was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Makenna Dunbar made 11 saves for the Lions (1-13-1).
CCAA WEST I Olean 9, Dunkirk 0
DUNKIRK — Emily Gibbons scored twice and seven of her teammates had one goal in Olean’s win.
Allie Stayer, Addie Peer, Ava Finch, Makayla Magro, Addie Crosson, Ariel Maine and Emma Edwards all scored once. Jez Fayson made two assists and Emma Washington and Peer had one each.
Edwards started at goalkeeper and combined with Ava Moran for a one-save shutout.
Taylor Skelly had 16 saves for Dunkirk.
Allegany-Limestone 1, Southwestern 0, OT
JAMESTOWN — Abby Peck scored directly off a corner kick in the 98th minute to lift Allegany-Limestone to a dramatic overtime triumph.
Chloe Baker piled up 10 saves to earn her second-consecutive shutout as the Gators strung together two straight wins following back-to-back losses.
“(It was a) real evenly matched game on a chilly night. Two teams went at it really hard for 98 minutes and seven seconds,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “I was pleased with our energy, I was pleased with how hard we played the entire game.
“We did some good things, had some good passes tonight. It was much improved from the last couple games. So it was a good show.”
Peck’s goal came with 1:54 left in the second OT after a game-long stalemate. A-L also earned the season sweep of the Trojans. Braya Beaver made 12 saves for Southwestern (6-8).
CCAA EAST Randolph 7, Salamanca 1
RANDOLPH — Kyra Pence made four assists and Mattie Evansbrown and Brooke Foster had two goals each to lead Randolph (8-4) to a season sweep of Salamanca.
Quinn Pence had a goal and an assist, Gianna Bowles and Molly Kelley had one goal each and Renee Waterman also had an assist. Stella Smith made one save for the Cardinals.
Salamanca fell to 7-7. Tia Luke scored the Warriors’ lone goal while goalkeeper Shea Monahan made 14 saves.
Ellicottville 8, Franklinville 1
FRANKLINVILLE — Aaliyah Winslow netted four goals and Audrey Hurlburt scored twice while Alysa Williams and Brooke Butler had three assists each.
Layla Kerns and Drew Ficek added one goal each. Ficek and Addison John both had an assist.
Katie Krotz and Abby Chudy each played a half at goalkeeper for the Eagles (8-6), with Krotz making one save.
Sofia Bentley scored the lone goal for Franklinville (0-12). Sarah Courtney made 23 saves for the Panthers.