BELMONT — In its only loss of the year, the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team was hampered by a 12-of-21 at the free throw line.
Making it even more difficult to stomach was the fact the Wolverines fell to Canisteo-Greenwood by only three points (67-64), meaning a couple more of those freebies would have made all the difference. B-R got back on track at the line while excelling in just about every other area in its league opener Friday night.
Landon Danaher racked up 24 points, including a 7-of-7 effort at the stripe, and B-R made 15-of-20 as a team in cruising past Genesee Valley, 60-32, in an Allegany County matchup. The Wolverines played staunch defense in jumping out to a 21-4 lead, stayed out foul trouble throughout (just nine total fouls called) and had 11 players reach the scoring column while moving to 5-1 on the year.
David Baldwin grabbed 10 rebounds while Wyatt Karnuth and Aydin Sisson both had five steals and the latter chipped in three steals for B-R.
“We’ve been really pounding the offense, shooting and free throw shooting,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said of his team’s focus since the Canisteo-Greenwood loss. “(Free throw) shooting killed us in that game. But we were very happy; Landon made everything, the guys played well …
“(GV coach Lintz Bliven’s) team is very young, very green. We’re proud that the guys took care of business, and we’re happy with the improvement that we saw tonight, especially from the foul line.”
Thai Norasethaporn had nine points for Genesee Valley.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 46, Andover/Whitesville 36
BELFAST — Anthony Logue paced Belfast to a league game victory, scoring 22 points. The Bulldogs shut out Andover/Whitesville in the first quarter, 18-0.
CJ Estep led Andover/Whitesville with 15 points.
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 63, Maryvale 44
YORKSHIRE — Jasiah Jarocinski paced Pioneer (4-2, 1-0) to a league season opening win, scoring 21 points. Sam Platt added 15 points and Walker Bekiel had 14 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 70, Brocton 30
BROCTON — Cattaraugus-Little Valley made 10 3-pointers, including five by Kodi Colton, in a runaway performance. Colton scored a game-high 19 points eight eight rebounds and six steals.
John Visnesky added 16 points with 15 rebounds and Josh Halterman had 11 points, seven steals and four assists.