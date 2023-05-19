BOLIVAR — If there hadn’t been a full 16-team bracket, the Bolivar-Richburg softball team would have opened postseason play in next week’s quarterfinals.
As it turns out, that’s still essentially the case.
Scheduled to host No. 16 Hostos Charter in Friday’s Section 5 Class C2 first round, the top-seeded Wolverines instead had to settle for a 7-0 forfeit victory due to Hostos’ decision not to play. The announcement from B-R came around 5 p.m. on Friday, the same time the game was supposed to start.
The Wolverines (19-2) are a two-time defending champion in Class C, having won the C-2 crown in 2021 and the C3 title last year. In 2021, B-R’s season ended with a win in the championship game due to the cancellation of both the regional and state rounds due to COVID-19. Last year, B-R topped Lyndonville in the C-3 title contest and Oakfield-Alabama in the first playdown, but then fell to Avon in the Class C state qualifier.
The Wolverines are looking to make the Far West Regional for the first time under third-year coach Brooke Lovell. They’ll now open defense of their sectional title in next week’s quarterfinals against league rival Cuba-Rushford at a date and time to be announced.
The ninth-seeded Rebels (10-8) won at No. 8 York in another first-round matchup. B-R topped C-R by scores of 15-0 and 13-0 in two regular season meetings.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
Cuba-Rushford 15, York 7
YORK — Aubrey Williams’ big outing at the plate helped Cuba-Rushford pull off the slight No.9/8 road upset.
Williams went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and five RBI. Taylor Searle and Riley Keller also had key contributions offensively, with Searle going 4-for-5 with four runs scored and a triple and Keller finishing 2-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI.
Up 2-0, the Rebels (10-8) plated six runs in the fourth inning to take control. Eighth-seeded York pulled to within 8-6 with a five-run fifth inning, and then it was 10-7 in the sixth. Holding a three-run advantage in its final at-bats, No. 9 C-R had a huge five-run inning to create more separation and then held York scoreless in the bottom half.
The Rebels, who will meet league rival and top seed Bolivar-Richburg in next week’s quarterfinals, racked up 16 hits as a team.
Sydney Howard combined to strike out nine with just three walks while scattering 13 hits for the visitors.
For York (8-10), Samantha Bianchi was 2-for-4 with a home run and triple and Anna Lyness was 4-for-4 with a double. Alaina Englert finished 3-for-5 with two doubles. Meredith Holland fanned 11 with three walks while giving up 16 hits.