BOLIVAR — Wyatt Karnuth put together a complete game Tuesday, registering a near triple-double with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals to guide the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team to a 68-32 non-league win over Houghton.
Led by Karnuth and his senior teammates, Camdyn MacDonell and Landon Danaher, B-R’s transition offense got into gear quickly, helping the Wolverines to a 13-point first quarter advantage that would only grow.
“We grabbed control early and did a lot of damage in transition,” said B-R coach Jeff Margeson, whose team is off to a 3-0 start. “Wyatt caused a lot of turnovers and it turned into a track meet.”
Danaher led all scorers with 21 points and MacDonell tacked on 13 points. Margeson could not overstate the value of his seniors in the victory.
“Our seniors gave us exceptional play on both ends of the court and excellent leadership for all our younger guys,” he said.
B-R grew the lead to as many as 30 by the end of the third quarter on the back of their three-point shot. Ian Unfis connected on two deep balls for six points and Evan Pinney hit two to stretch the Wolverines’ advantage.
“I thought we scored a couple different ways and by the end I got to play some of our younger guys,” Margeson said.
Malachi Degolyer led Houghton with 10 points, including two treys. James Adenuga and Chris Habecker each threw in nine points as Houghton fell to 0-2.
The Wolverines have picked up three 20-plus point victories to start the season, but expect to be tested by Campbell-Savona on the road Monday.
“We go on the road next and we really expect the next couple games to be a real litmus test,” Magerson said.
ECIC DIV. III
Iroquois 74, Pioneer 32
ELMA — Returning All-Western New York Second Team selection Trey Kleitz was unstoppable, racking up a head-turning near triple-double of 28 points, 13 steals and nine assists to power Iroquois.
Kleitz finished 7-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from distance while tacking on five free throws. Nick Mogavero added 19 points for the Chiefs (2-1). Pioneer was handed its first loss following a 3-0 start.
NON-LEAGUE
Franklinville 50, Archbishop Walsh 42
FRANKLINVILLE — Down by 10 at the half, Blake Frank turned up all facets of his game, scoring 24 points, crashing the glass for five rebounds and nabbing seven steals to lead Franklinville (3-1) to a comeback win.
In the first half, Walsh had the Panthers’ number, outscoring them 25-15 and hitting a 3-pointer as the halftime horn sounded.
“We had our backs to the wall in the first half. We got into some early foul trouble and (Archbishop-Walsh) hit a three right at the buzzer and it sucked the life out of us going into halftime,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said.
Out of the break, the Panthers turned up the intensity and effort defensively, leading to a 35-17 advantage in the second half.
“We came out and just focused on getting stops,” Shenk said. “Once we got some steals we really took control.”
Beau Bielecki also had seven steals to go with 11 points for the Panthers. Noah Shenk added 13 points. Russell Maine had the hot-hand for Walsh (0-3), drilling five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 33 points.
Holland 62, Portville 45
PORTVILLE — Jake Galley collected 25 points, Henry Anderson posted 23 and the duo combined to hit seven 3-pointers to lead Holland.
Up 15-11 after the first quarter, the Dutchmen (2-1) outscored Portville 22-8 in the second quarter to take control. Portville committed 27 turnovers and finished 8-of-16 at the line while slipping to 1-2.
Maxx Yehl totaled 13 points and eight rebounds while Luke Petruzzi and Aidan DeFazio added 11 and 12 points, respectively, for Portville. Troy Van Sickle chipped in a team-best 12 rebounds.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 61, Cassadaga Valley 53
CATTARAUGUS — John Visnesky racked up 24 points, including a 6-for-7 effort at the line, and 12 rebounds to key Cattaraugus-LV.
Josh Halterman pumped in 18 points with six steals and Gage Furl chipped in nine boards and six assists for the Timberwolves (2-0).
C-LV had a 13-point lead through the third quarter before holding off a bit of a Cassadaga Valley push down the stretch. Drake Pierce had 18 points while Braden LeBaron added 15 and Wyatt Harrington 12 for the Cougars (0-3).