BELFAST — Preseason tournament hosts Genesee Valley/Belfast (1-0) got its boys soccer season off to a hot start, securing a 3-0 win over Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (0-1) and booking a spot in the final.
It didn’t take long for GVBC to open its goal scoring account for the season as Ian Mackenzie slotted home unassisted with just over 30 seconds on the clock. Another unassisted goal by Evan Turybury provided a brace for the hosts, who established their dominance in the game by adding one more for good measure. The final goal was recorded by Owen Heaney with the only assist on the night brought on by Turybury.
While the scoreline might not reflect it, the night was busy for goalkeepers on both sides of the field. GVBC’s goalkeeper Kyle McCumiskey had 10 saves en route to his clean sheet. C-R/H keeper Alex Baron wasn’t fortunate enough to keep out his opponents every time, but still managed to record nine saves in the game.
“We scored 35 seconds into the game and I think that really set the tone for us,” GVBC coach Mark Sullivan said. “I was really pleased with how the boys played tonight.”
BELFAST TOURNAMENTBolivar-Richburg 2, Houghton 0BELFAST — Bolivar-Richburg (1-0) secured itself a spot in the final on Friday against host Genesee Valley/Belfast by a season-opening shutout.
The first goal in the affair did not come until just over 29 minutes in when Landon Barkley put one in the back of the net off an assist from Aydin Sisson. In the second half, B-R wasted no time in doubling its lead as Braden Zilker scored off of Sisson’s second assist of the night.
B-R’s goalkeeper David Abdo had a relatively quiet night making four saves in the win and recording his first clean sheet of the season.
The tournament championship will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., following a consolation game at 5.