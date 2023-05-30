FILLMORE — Trailing 3-0 through two innings, the Bolivar-Richburg softball team grabbed a 5-3 lead in the third inning and never trailed again.
But along the way, Addison continued to threaten the Wolverines’ bid for a Far West Regional appearance. B-R led by as many as four runs, 8-4, after the fourth at Fillmore Central School’s turf field but Addison twice cut the lead back to one, 8-7 and 9-8.
That is, until B-R pitcher Malayna Ayers gave herself one last bit of run support, launching a leadoff home run in the top of the seventh. Ayers then threw a scoreless seventh inning to secure a 10-8 triumph in the Section 5 Class C State Qualifier on Tuesday, clinching B-R’s first trip to regionals since 2014.
“Malayna continues to be an asset for us on both sides of the ball,” B-R coach Brooke Lovell noted. “We knew that being up one run going into the seventh inning, against a good Addison team, wasn’t going to be enough of a cushion. The fact that she delivered with that home run just shows how impactful she can be.”
B-R will play Section 6 champion Gowanda in the Class C Far West Regional on Friday in Gowanda at 5 p.m.
Ayers went 2-for-3 with a double and home run for three RBI and two runs scored.
Leadoff batter McKinlee Harris marked a team-high three hits (of B-R’s 10 total), going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs. Her twin sister Madigan Harris, batting second, went 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBI and two walks. Jayna Thomas added a double and an RBI for the Wolverines (23-2).
While Addison (16-8) marked 14 hits, Ayers did not allow a walk and struck out five.
Sadie Strauss went 3-for-4 with a double and triple for the Knights, while
Hadleigh Watson (double), Bregan Jones (double) and Carley Wilson had two hits each and Lillian Newell hit a double.
The crossover was B-R’s second win over Addison this season after defeating the Knights 7-5 in a lower-scoring affair May 5 in the first round of the Wolverines’ four-team tournament.
“Addison is a good, well-coached team,” Lovell said. “We knew tonight would be a battle, and I’m glad my kids didn’t hang their heads when we got down early on in the game. I can’t reiterate enough how proud I am of them and their resilience.”
While B-R has won sectional titles in three consecutive years — all under Lovell — climbing past the crossover into regionals marks another step forward for her team. Last spring, the Wolverines won a crossover playdown over Oakfield-Alabama (7-4) before falling to Avon (3-0) in the true qualifier when the section had three ‘C’ divisions. Now, B-R is back in the regional for the first time in nine years — which also marks the last time it made the New York State Final Four.
“Getting back to the Far West Regional game has been something we have strived for the past three years,” Lovell said. “To see that playing out is something that my players and I are extremely appreciative of.