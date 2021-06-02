BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris excelled in both the circle and at the plate to lead the Bolivar-Richburg softball team to a 16-0, five-inning triumph over Genesee Valley on Wednesday in an Allegany County Division I matchup.
The sophomore pitcher (5 strikeouts, 1 walk) surrendered just hits to earn the win and also went 3-for-3 with two runs scored as B-R improved to 11-2.
Jessica Majot homered while Malayna Ayers went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Madigan Harris posted two hits, including a double, and four RBI for the Wolverines, who used a 10-run fifth to pull away from a 6-0 advantage. Kaitlyn Graves, Braelin Bentley, Kayli Giardini, and Raina Bowen added a hit apiece in the win.
Emera Aquila and Kayci Bigelow had the two hits for Genesee Valley.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship 15, Belfast 0, 5 inn.
FRIENDSHIP — Neveah Ross racked up 15 strikeouts and had no walks while tossing another no-hitter for Friendship.
Ross, whose only true blemish was one hit batter, also went 2-for-3 with a double while her sister, Morghyn went 2-for-2 and Katherine Lamberson added a hit for the Eagles (8-2).
Belfast fell to 6-5.
CCAA I EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 9, North Collins 8
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley earned its second-straight win while moving to 5-3.
North Collins fell to 2-5.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 17, Cuba-Rushford 0, 5 innings
CUBA — Marissa Ordway fanned 11 and had no walks in a complete game one-hitter for Wellsville.
Emma Dunaway totaled three hits and three RBI while Maddie Spicer (2 hits), Makenzie Cowburn (double, triple) and Brazen Beckwith (2 hits) also drove in three runs for the Lions. Matti Burke (double, RBI), Marley Adams (RBI) and Mallory Sibble (2 RBI) all added two hits for Wellsville, which finished the regular season 18-1.
Elysa Taylor tallied the lone hit for Cuba-Rushford (4-10).
Fillmore 15, Whitesville 2
Fillmore 19, Whitesville 3, 5 inn.
FILLMORE — Kirstin Frazier earned the win in both games, striking out four while issuing no walks over 13 innings to key Fillmore to a doubleheader sweep.
Lizzy Nugent tripled in Game 1 and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and seven RBI in Game 2 for the Eagles (6-4), who benefited from 31 walks across two games. Skylar Gaddy totaled three hits, including a double, and three RBI, Frazier had two doubles and four RBI in the opener and Torann Wolfer had three hits on the day with six RBI.
For Whitesville (4-6), Gabby Hall (triple) and Rachel Jackson both had three hits on the day while Jessica Erdmann doubled.