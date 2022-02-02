AVOCA — Much like league rival Fillmore did over a month earlier, the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team went blow-for-blow with Avoca/Prattsburgh for the first quarter, and for various stretches thereafter, but couldn’t quite hang with the incendiary Vikings.
Macoy Putnam highlighted four double-digit scorers with 25 points and Pacey Hopkins posted 19 to guide A/P to a 96-62 non-league victory.
B-R was within 26-20 after the first quarter, but the Vikings used a 24-13 second quarter to bring a 50-33 lead into the break and increased the advantage to 20 heading into the final frame.
A/P’s firepower was again on full display. It beat Fillmore 112-74 back on Dec. 21 and has scored 90 or more points on seven occasions this season, including a 103-point effort against Arkport/Canaseraga five days earlier.
Hayden Abbott added 16 points for A/P, still unbeaten at 16-0.
“We could stay with them for an extended period of time,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “They were up six after the first quarter and we played them to an 18-15 third quarter. But they just have that bench and they’re just all athletic. We have athletes and maybe one or two basketball players. They have all athletes and all basketball players and they know what they’re doing.”
Landon Danaher (3 assists, 2 steals) had 18 points while David Baldwin had 15 points and Aydin Sisson and Cam MacDonell 11 and 10, respectively for the Wolverines (10-5), playing in consecutive days after beating Belfast, 61-32, a day earlier. Reiss Gaines grabbed nine rebounds.
“As a fan of the game, it’s nice to see,” Margeson acknowledged of how A/P plays. “But it’s tough when you’re on the other end of it.”
NON-LEAGUESalamanca 58, Chautauqua Lake 48MAYVILLE — Harley Hoag and Andy Herrick scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Salamanca.
Up 26-20 at the break, the Warriors (11-3, 4-1) exploded in a 23-14 third quarter to take control and then fended off a Chautauqua Lake push in the fourth quarter. In doing so, they bounced back from a 74-48 loss to Fredonia a night earlier.
Lawson Ormsby had 18 points and five rebounds while Kalen Miller pulled down nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds (4-11).
AT AVOCA Bolivar-Richburg (62)
Sisson 4 1-1 11, Danaher 7 2-3 18, Karnuth 4 0-0 8, Baldwin 7 1-1 15, MacDonell 5 0-0 10. Totals: 27 4-5 62.
Avoca/Prattsburgh (96)
Devoe 6 3-5 15, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Putnam 10 3-3 25, Garrett 2 1-3 5, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Abbott 7 0-0 16, Schlesing 2 0-0 5, Hopkins 8 2-3 19, Crowder 1 0-0 2, Reagan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 41 9-14 96. Bolivar-Richburg 20 33 48 62 Avoca/Pratts. 26 50 68 96
Three-point goals: B-R 4 (Sisson 2, Danaher 2); A/P 8 (Putnam 3, Johnson, Abbott 2, Schlesing, Hopkins). Total fouls: B-R 14, A/P 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Bolivar-Richburg won.