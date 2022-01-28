BOLIVAR — For the first two minutes, this one looked as if it might go in much the same fashion as the first meeting.
The Wellsville boys basketball team, after handling Bolivar-Richburg 59-31 back on Jan. 11, jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the clock hit 6:30, forcing the Wolverines into a timeout. This time, however, B-R collected itself and, behind a stellar defensive showing, mostly went toe-to-toe with the Lions the rest of the way.
That valiant effort, however, came up a bit short.
Evan Schmidt posted 12 points and Cody Costello had 11 to lift Wellsville (7-7) to a 45-39 victory in a top-level Allegany County non-league contest on Friday night. The Wolverines rallied from that early deficit to bring a 24-18 lead into halftime. Their downfall, however, was an 18-2 third quarter that allowed the Lions to go from down six to up 36-26 entering the fourth.
“I’m really proud of my guys,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “I had to call a timeout (early) and we talked about it, it was going to be a game of runs. We gotta button down and have faith in that defense, and they only ended up scoring 11 points in the next 14 minutes, so our defense was unreal.
“We came out in the third quarter, we couldn’t make a shot, and they got hot. Credit to Wellsville coach Raymie Auman. He made some halftime adjustments and they just stretched out our zone a little bit. They hit four of their seven 3s from three different guys, and their defense was stifling. We beat them in all three quarters except for that big third quarter. But credit to them for making adjustments.”
Landon Danaher racked up 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (9-4).
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 77, Hinsdale 36
HINSDALE — Zach Sisson led four double-digit scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to propel Fillmore.
Mitch Ward and Brent Zubikowski each had 12 points while Carter Sisson contributed 11 for the Eagles (10-3). The underdog Bobcats kept pace with Fillmore through the first quarter, trailing 22-17 — “shots finally started to fall for us,” Hinsdale coach Chris Blocher said. But Fillmore responded with a 22-3 second quarter to take command.
The Eagles hit nine treys while setting a new season-high point total.
Sam Cashimere scored 12 points while Chris Barton had 11 for Hinsdale, which also netted a season high in points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Cuba-Rushford 53, Genesee Valley 37
BELMONT — Jack Frank scored 10 points to pace a balanced Cuba-Rushford offensive attack in its third consecutive victory.
The Rebels (7-5, 1-2), who took a 31-13 halftime lead, had nine different players score in the game.
Morgan Torrey led Genesee Valley (3-10, 0-3) with 11 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio/Friendship 57, Houghton 43
FRIENDSHIP — Lazar Bulajic piled up 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and four assists to spark Scio/Friendship.
Ethan Davenport (4 rebounds) notched 14 points and Jacob Golden added 11 for S/F (7-8), which snapped a six-game slide despite a tough night (10-of-28) at the free throw line. Brendon Loucks pulled down 12 rebounds.
James Adenuga and Hugo Huang both scored 17 points and each hit three 3-pointers for Houghton (3-9).