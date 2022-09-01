OLEAN — McKinlee Harris scored twice and Cassidy Stives added another goal to lead the Bolivar-Richburg girls soccer team past the host Huskies in the first round of the Olean Tournament on Thursday.
Malayna Ayers notched an assist for B-R as it won its season opener 3-1.
B-R goalkeeper Kayla Gayton made 18 saves to limit Olean’s offensive output to one goal.
Allie Stayer scored for Olean (1-1) and the Huskies’ keeper, Emma Edwards, had six saves.
“We played well and had control most of the game, but we just couldn’t pull it off,” Olean coach Dan Freeman lamented.
OLEAN TOURNAMENTHornell 3, Ellicottville 0OLEAN — After a scoreless first half, Hornell netted three unanswered goals in the second half to advance to the Olean Tournament championship.
Hornell will face Bolivar-Richburg in Saturday’s championship game after Ellicottville plays host Olean in the consolation game.
FILLMORE TOURNAMENTFillmore 3, Portville 1FILLMORE — Hope Russell’s first-half hat trick led Fillmore to a victory in its season opener.
Russell scored in the third, 26th and 39th minutes to pace Fillmore (1-0) on two assists from Rachel Hatch and one from Oakley Frazier.
Teagan Kosinski scored in the 72nd minute, burying a rebound in the back of the net to get Portville on the board.
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made eight saves. Mackenzie Harmon made 11 saves for Portville (0-1).
Fillmore, which won a Section 5 Class D championship and made the New York state semifinal last year, also held a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks drawn.
“Our first half we did a lot of really nice things,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We finished good chances, controlled tempo and possession and our defense was very good limiting any quality position in Portville’s offensive third. In the second it was more end to end and Portville changed their attack. Our fitness caught up with us in the second half. This was an excellent first game opponent. Portville is athletic and play very well as a unit. Hope finished some nice crosses and our defense led by Rachel Hatch and Amelia Rose was just tough.”
Fillmore plays Holland at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Portville plays Arkport/Canaseraga at 5 p.m. in a Section 5 vs. Section 6 format.
BELFAST TOURNAMENTAndover/Whitesville 1, Friendship/Scio 1, A/W advances on PKsBELFAST — After playing to a 1-1 tie, Andover/Whitesville advanced to the Belfast Tournament by winning the penalty kick shootout 2-1.
Ava Grice scored in the first half on Gabby Terhune’s assist to put A/W ahead. Lexi Crossley tied the game in the second half for Friendship/Scio.
Olivia Waters made three saves for A/W (0-0-1) while Nevaeh Ross had 14 saves for F/S (0-0-1).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0
BELFAST — Hannah Southwick-Powers scored twice, both times with assists from Anna Drozdowski and Harley Proctor added another with a Whitney Young assist to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Ashley Burrows kept a clean sheet, making two saves in net for GV/Belfast. Emily Hammond had eight saves for Avoca/Prattsburgh.
GV/Belfast plays Andover/Whitesville in the championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.
BLAKE DRISKELL TOURNAMENT
Addison 8, Wellsville 0ADDISON — Kerrigan Driskell led Addison to a first-round tournament victory with three goals while Jillian Ames added two goals.
Makayla Miller, Bailee Jackson and Courtney Wilson each had one goal for the winners, who led 7-0 at halftime.
Wellsville (0-1) will play Alfred-Almond in the consolation game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“They have 10 seniors and are outstanding,” Wellsville coach Erica Aftuck said. “I started and played six freshmen … We needed 40 minutes of varsity soccer to ‘warm up’ and figure it out.”