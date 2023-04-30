BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg softball team wasn’t just attempting to keep its unbeaten record intact.
It wasn’t just embarking upon one of its biggest games of the regular season, against another undefeated Class C power in Bloomfield.
It was also playing for legendary coach Stan Harris, for whom B-R’s field, after a pregame ceremony, is now appropriately named.
A month earlier, the B-R school board approved a resolution to dedicate the field to the long-time coach’s honor. And in the first game on Stan Harris Field, the Wolverines came away with an emotional victory.
Tied 3-3 through four-and-a-half innings, the Wolverines broke through with a four-run fifth before securing a massive 7-3 triumph over Bloomfield in non-league action Saturday. The two-time defending Section 5 Class C championship moved to 9-0 while handing the Bombers (6-1) their first loss.
“Coach Harris has put a lot of time and effort into the Bolivar-Richburg softball program,” current coach Brooke Lovell said of Harris, who now serves as a volunteer assistant, to wellsvillesports.com. “Seeing that being rewarded and honored tonight was really special.
“Bloomfield is a really strong team, so we knew coming in that this game would be a test for us. Being able to come out and get the win, it shows the hard work of the players on the team. The girls were resilient. They battled back, kept their heads up and they were able to answer.”
Harris’ granddaughters made key contributions to the victory.
In the fifth, following a leadoff single from Cassidy Stives, McKinlee Harris laid down a bunt single that would allow Stives to score with the go-ahead run. Later, Haley Mascho belted a two-run double that reached the fence to make it 6-3 and Madigan Harris posted an RBI single to close the frame at 7-3.
Malayna Ayers had another strong game in the circle, fanning seven while scattering five hits and two walks and keeping Bloomfield off the board in its final three at-bats.
Calla McCombs hit a leadoff home run for the Bombers before B-R answered with three runs in the second to take the lead.
In the fourth, Bloomfield tied it with a Brianna Leitten RBI-triple and Emma MacCartney RBI single, paving the way for the Wolverines’ big fifth inning.
Ashlyn Wright fanned 12 while allowing seven hits and two walks for Bloomfield.
NON-LEAGUE Avoca/Prattsburgh 8, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELMONT — Ellie Harrell launched a two-out, third-inning grand slam and Avoca/Prattsburgh matched that figure in the fifth en route to victory.
Lily Hausauer hit a two-run single in that fifth inning for the Titans.
In what had otherwise been a pitchers’ duel, Emma Carlton struck out 11 while allowing five hits and two walks for A/P. Hannah Southwick-Powers racked up 13 strikeouts while surrendering six hits and four walks for Genesee Valley/Belfast (4-5).
For the GV/B offense, Abby Sullivan recorded two hits.
Arkport/Canaseraga 9, Fillmore 5
FILLMORE — Fillmore held a 5-3 lead through three innings and out-hit A/C, 9-3, but ultimately fell short.
Grace Grove struck out 10 and surrendered no walks in a winning effort. Autumn Frichett, Nicole Merry and Morgan Gilbert all had a hit for Arkport/Canaseraga, which plated six runs across the fifth and sixth innings to pull ahead.
Mattie McCumiskey went 3-for-4 while Mylee Miller was 2-for-4 for Fillmore. Oakley Frazier, Delaney Hillman, Skylar Gaddy and Kylee Ellsworth each added a hit.
Sadie Wolcott and Miller combined to strike out nine and walk seven for the Eagles, who were hampered by seven errors.