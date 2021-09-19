BOLIVAR — Safe to say the Bolivar-Richburg football team’s season-opening heartbreaker is behind it.
Landon Danaher logged 11 carries for 67 yards and three touchdowns and the Wolverines had things all but wrapped up at halftime in cruising past Clyde-Savannah, 56-0, in a Section 5 Class D matchup on Saturday afternoon at Dunsmore-Latimer Field.
And after suffering a stinging 7-0 loss to league power Alexander on opening night -- an outcome that in itself suggested that B-R might be a sectional contender this fall -- the Wolverines have only bolstered that argument since, downing Cuba-Rushford (49-8) and Clyde-Savannah in convincing fashion.
B-R got off to a bit of an inauspicious start Saturday, fumbling on their opening drive. But after that it was all Wolverines, as coach Steve Smith’s team scored on its next four possessions to take a 28-0 lead into the second quarter and then scored three more times to make it 48-0 at the break.
Danaher tallied B-R’s first two scores, from three and five yards out, and added a 13-yard TD jaunt in the second quarter. Ethan Coleman and Brayden Ellis each posted a pick-six, of 12 and 25 yards, respectively, and Rudy Polk chipped in a pair of touchdown scampers (1 and 23 yards) just before the break.
B-R came up with six takeaways -- three interceptions and three picks. That was part of a dominant defensive effort for Smith’s team, which limited Clyde to just 40 total yards of offense, including minus-3 rushing yards for the game. With B-R already up, Polk put the finishing touches on his team’s performance by bringing back the opening kickoff 78 yards for the TD that made it 56-0.
Kadin Tompkins ran four times for a team-best 76 yards while adding an interception on defense. Polk finished with 42 yards on six carries while Trent Sibble led the Wolverines defense with five tackles, including 3 ½ sacks. Hunter Stuck had a nice day on special teams, making 6-of-7 extra points.
Clyde-Savannah fell to 0-2.
FRIDAY
SECTION 5 CLASS D
Geneseo/Mt. Morris 36, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 14
GENESEO — Cuba-Rushford fell to 0-3 after trailing 30-6 at halftime.
Hunter Rix had a 60-yard kick return for the Rebels, who held a 119-102 advantage in total rushing yardage but trailed 177-15 in passing yards.
NON-LEAGUE
Randolph 44, Depew 28
DEPEW — In a Section 6 non-league battle of 2-0 squads, another dominant night for Randolph’s rushing game helped the Cardinals (3-0) hold off Depew (2-1).
The Cardinals racked up 356 rushing yards on 62 attempts, led by workhorse tailback Xander Hind, who had 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. In just three games this season, Hind already has 750 rushing yards.
Randolph dominated the time of possession, running 65 plays to Depew’s 37
Luke Pagett added 138 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts. Randolph’s only completed pass went for a 20-yard score from quarterback Carson Conley to tight end Jaiden Huntington.
Depew quarterback Chris Peters ran for two touchdowns and threw another, totalling 189 yards on 7-of-18 passing. Carson Alberti had 97 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.