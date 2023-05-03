BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg baseball team has received a number of impressive pitching performances of late.
Not just in terms of dominance, but also in the length it’s gotten from its starters.
The Wolverines have ridden their pitching to 10 wins in 11 games since returning home from Myrtle Beach. It was the key component in B-R’s ability to beat both Otto-Eldred and Addison last weekend for its own tournament championship. Indeed, entering Wednesday, it had surrendered just seven total runs in its previous seven games, including a trio of shutout victories.
And coach Dustin Allen’s team got another glittering effort on Wednesday.
Trey Buchholz logged another strong complete-game performance, striking out nine while scattering five hits, all singles, and two walks and allowing just one earned run (3 total) to key the Wolverines to a 6-3 non-league victory over county rival Wellsville.
Buchholz needed 108 pitches to finish the job, 64 of those strikes.
Reiss Gaines tripled and drove in a trio of runs, Aydin Sisson had two hits and knocked in one and James Margeson had two hits and scored twice for B-R (10-3). Buchholz helped his own cause by doubling and scoring four runs. The Wolverines built up a 4-1 lead through four innings, then plated a pair of big insurance runs in the sixth. The Lions answered with two in the seventh to narrow the gap.
In the end, Buchholz won a matchup of aces. Logan Dunbar struck out nine while walking four and allowing four hits over four frames for Wellsville (6-8), which was hampered by four errors. Trenton Green had a hit and an RBI and Cooper Brockway, Aidan Riley and Dunbar all had a hit and scored a run.
“Wellsville’s a big rivalry for us; we know they’re well-coached, a very solid program all-around,” Allen said. “It wasn’t ideal conditions today, but the kids stepped up. It was a pitchers’ duel, Trey and Logan going at it back and forth.
“We got big hits when we needed them. Reiss had a big triple in the sixth that scored two runs to give us some breathing room. … But again, the pitching continues to be solid for us. James also (had a big game for us).”
AT BOLIVAR
