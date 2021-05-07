BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg baseball team had gotten off to an admittedly slow — and perhaps expectedly so — start offensively.
In each of its first two games (a 1-1 start), the Wolverines managed just two hits.
On a rainy Friday, however — in the only New York Big 30 baseball game played — B-R experienced a bit of a breakout with its bats. That, combined with a strong pitching outing, led to a one-sided Wolverines victory.
And Caden Allen was at the heart of both efforts.
Allen went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and allowed just one hit in his first start of the year to key B-R to a 14-0, five-inning triumph over Friendship/Scio in a non-league contest.
Wayne Karnuth went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI while Logan Bess had a hit and drove in two runs for the Wolverines, who exploded for 10 runs over the first two innings and totaled nine hits as a team. B-R bounced back from a 5-4 Thursday loss to Wellsville to move to 2-1.
“Our bats came alive,” B-R coach Dustin Allen acknowledged. “We’ve been struggling a little bit at the plate. We were able to get the bats going early (Friday), which was good to see. It was good to get Caden some support being a freshman in his first time on the mound this year. He threw well, and that was good for him.”
Joey Bednez had the lone hit for Friendship/Scio (0-2).
NON-LEAGUESalamanca 3, Archbishop Walsh 0SALAMANCA — Makayla Burch totaled 12 aces, four assists, four digs and three kills to key Salamanca to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-7 sweep.
Jaedan Harris and Jaeden Hubbard (4 kills) each added three aces and six digs while Marla Warriors had six aces and two kills for the Warriors (6-9).
BOYS GOLFSalamanca 40, Franklinville 12SALAMANCA — Jarrett Pond fired a 4-over-par 39 to earn medalist honors and lead Salamanca to a rainy season-opening win.
Ari Riling posted a 66 for Franklinville (0-1).
Bolivar-Richburg 220, Hinsdale 234FRANKLINVILLE — Garrett Shields carded a 47 to take the medal and lead Bolivar-Richburg (1-1) to its first win.
Parker Keenan had a 55 for Hinsdale (0-2).
Falconer 29, Olean 26Falconer 32, Jamestown 23Olean 30, Jamestown 25OLEAN — Kamdyn McClain claimed medalist honors with a 46 as Olean (2-3, 1-3) picked up a split at Bartlett Country Club.
Curtis Hannon and Alex Reynolds each carded a 49 to guide Falconer to a pair of victories while Evan Maloney and Tyler Salvaggio both had a 49 for Jamestown.
GIRLS GOLFJamestown 28, Olean 27OLEAN — Marina Heister fashioned an impressive 5-over-par 40 to earn medalist honors, but Olean (1-1) fell just short.
Jenna Stockwell shot a team-best 57 for Jamestown (2-0).
AT ELKDALE CCSalamanca 40, Franklinville 12Franklinville:
Riling 66, Payne 79, Chase 79
Salamanca:
Pond 39, Clark-Sanford 47, Jones 48, Hedlund 49, Murphy 52
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CCBolivar-Richburg:
Shields 47, Robinson 54, Gilliland 58, Greeson 61
Hinsdale:
Keenan 55, Schwartz 55, Brett Bergstrom 59, Bradley Bergstrom 65
BARTLETT CCFalconer:
Hannon 49, Reynolds 49, Dallas 52, Lillie 54, Pierce 54
Jamestown:
Evan Maloney 49, Tyler Salvaggio 49, Coombs 55, Powell 63, Lumia 79
Olean:
McClain 46, Stitt 50, Brokaw 51, Lyons 56, Wilber 61
AT BARTLETT CCJamestown:
Stockwell 57, Salvaggio 58, Eklun 63
Olean:
Heister 40, Vanderhoef 70, Crawford 74, Bartman 75
AT BOLIVAR
