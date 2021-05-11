WELLSVILLE — Bolivar-Richburg’s Jarrod Polk and Hunter Stuck won three events each to lead the Wolverines to a pair of boys track and field victories over Wellsville and Scio on Tuesday.
B-R beat Wellsville 72-60 and Scio 88-28. Wellsville defeated Scio 87-42.
Polk won the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump, while Stuck won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump. B-R’s Jason Greeson won the 200 and 400 and Lloyd Kinnicutt won the shot put and discus.
For Wellsville (3-1), Ben Jordan won the 3,200.
Scio’s Greg Wesche won the 800 and 1,600.
Genesee Valley 60, Fillmore 37
Genesee Valley 55, Houghton 29
Fillmore 35, Houghton 33
HOUGHTON — Led by double-winners Christian Lopez (discus, triple jump) and Morgan Torrey (high jump, long jump) in the field, Genesee Valley earned a pair of victories over Fillmore and Houghton.
Also winning an event for the Jaguars, Zach Bourne took the 400-meter hurdles.
Houghton had its own pair of double-winners as Simon Sardina won the 100 and 200 and Zach Tucker won the 1,600 and 3,200.
For Fillmore, Larry Walinski (shot put), Damon Wood (800) and Ben Beardsley (400) each won an event.
GIRLS
Wellsville 79, Scio 34
Wellsville 80, Bolivar-Richburg 41
Bolivar-Richburg 52, Scio 50
WELLSVILLE — Brooklyn Stisser (100, 400) and Cynthia Covell (1,500, 3,000) won two events each to pace Wellsville.
Also for the Lions, Alyssa Dorrough won the shot put and Stephanie Oswald won the discus.
For B-R, Kori Thomas won three events: the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump. Sarah Clark won the long jump.
Scio’s Melana Davenport (800, triple jump) was a double-winner and Lexi Crossley won the 200.
Fillmore 61, Genesee Valley 16
Fillmore 73, Houghton 1
Genesee Valley 28, Houghton 3
HOUGHTON — Rachel Hatch (100 and 200-meter dashes) and Ava Sylvester (400, long jump) won two events each to lead Fillmore to win a pair of wins over Genesee Valley and Houghton.
Also for Fillmore, Jessi Rust (100 hurdles), Sophia Templeton (800), Grace Russell (triple jump) and Morgan Byer (high jump) each won an event.
Lizzie Bentley won both throwing events, the shot put and discus, for Genesee Valley.
BOYS GOLF
Maple Grove 29.5, Olean 25.5
Olean 28, Southwestern 27
BEMUS POINT — Kamdyn McClain shot a 1-over par 37 to earn medalist honors and help Olean to a split at the Bemus Point Golf Course.
Elliott Wilber carded a 44 and Drew Brokaw had a 45 to round out the top three for the Huskies. Maple Grove was led by Drew Keleman with 39 and Evan Steffen added a 41. Max Vaughn fashioned a 39 for the Trojans and Evan Christensen shot a 40.
Allegany-Limestone 38, Randolph 17
RANDOLPH — Michael Davis turned in a 4-over par 40 to collect medalist honors and guide Allegany-Limestone to victory at Cardinal Hills Golf Course.
Andy Rohrs and Cole Lechner added a 42 and 44 for the Gators, respectively.
Owen and Griffin Nelson each shot a 46 to lead Randolph.
Fillmore 204, Hinsdale 286
FRANKLINVILLE — Hayden Rust and Dylan Valentine each shot a 9-over par 45 to share medalist honors and lead Fillmore (3-1) to a win at the Ischua Valley Country Club.
Henry Schwartz led Hinsdale with a 61.
Cuba-Rushford 217, Bolivar-Richburg 243
RUSHFORD — Ethan Rix claimed the medalist honors by shooting a 46 to power Cuba-Rushford at Allegany Hills Golf Course.
Gauge Robertson carded a 57 to lead Bolivar-Richburg.
Salamanca 31.5, Wellsville 23.5
SALAMANCA — Jarrett Pond fashioned a 8-over par 43 to capture medalist honors and help lead Salamanca (3-0) to a win.
Also shooting below 50 for the Warriors were Ashton Clark-Sanford (44) and Cole Hedlund (48).
Aiden Hart and Lance Grantier each shot a team-low 49 for Wellsville.
Ellicottville 33, Franklinville 19
FRANKLINVILLE — Ellicottville’s Jamison Caldwell, Christopher Calarco and Giancarlo Nuzzo all shot a 50 to share medalist honors at the 36-par Ischua Valley Country Club course.
Ari Riling led Franklinville with a 54.
BOYS TENNIS
Bolivar-Richburg 4, Cuba-Rushford 1
CUBA — Paige Phillips and Emma Murphy won second and third singles matches for Bolivar-Richburg and the Wolverines won both doubles matches by forfeit.
Aaron Kumpf had the lone win for Cuba-Rushford, topping Roger Geist 6-2, 6-2 in first singles.
BOYS GOLF
AT BEMUS POINT GC
Olean: McClain 37, Wilber 44, Brokaw 45, Taylor 48, Stitt 49
Maple Grove: Keleman 39, Steffen 41, Lockwood 43, Rodgers 45, Golando 52
Southwestern: Vaughn 39, Christensen 40, White 46, Bogdanowicz 48, Barron 49
AT CARDINAL HILLS GC
Allegany-Limestone: Davis 40, Rohrs 42, C. Lechner 44, Arabatzis 45, R. Lechner 48
Randolph: O. Nelson 46, G. Nelson 46, Morrison 50, Hind 57, Marshall 58
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CC
Fillmore: Rust 45, Valentine 45, Potter 55, Wiltsy 59
Hinsdale: Schwartz 61, Keenan 73, Bra. Bergstrom 74, Bre. Bergstrom 78
AT ALLEGANY HILLS GC
Cuba-Rushford: Rix 46, Granger 56, Saulter 57, McCumiskey 58
Bolivar-Richburg: Robertson 57, Gilliland 58, Waltonburg 62, Shields 66
AT ELKDALE CC
Salamanca: Pond 43, Clark-Sanford 44, Hedlund 48, Murphy 53, Krantz 57, Brown 57
Wellsville: Hart 49, Grantier 49, Bailey 52, Day 53, Parks 55
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CC
Franklinville: Riling 54, Payne 69, Chase 82, Phillips 89
Ellicottville: Caldwell 50, Calarco 50, Nuzzo 50, Winship 50
BOYS TENNIS
AT CUBA
Bolivar-Richburg 4, Cuba-Rushford 1
Singles: Kumpf (CR) 6-1, 6-2 Geist; Philips (BR) 6-0, 6-2 Kameck; Murphy (BR) 6-0, 6-4 Zaprowski
Doubles: Coats/Kisel (BR) forfeit; Crawford/Farrell (BR) forfeit