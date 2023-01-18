BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team aimed to do two specific things better in the aftermath of its heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Bath-Haverling on Saturday night: Do a better job of keeping its poise down the stretch of a close game. And do a better job at the free throw line.
It managed to do both of those things in its first try since falling in the Dan Barkley Showcase just three nights earlier.
Aydin Sisson had another big scoring outing, totaling 22 points, and the Wolverines bounced back nicely from its first loss of the year with a 56-50 triumph over Canisteo-Greenwood in a non-league rematch Tuesday night. In this one, B-R again found itself in a nip-and-tuck battle, tied at 34 entering the fourth, but outscored C-G 22-16 in the final frame and made the key plays in crunch time to hang on. After going an unsightly 14-of-36 at the line vs. Bath, the Wolverines finished 9-for-16 vs. C-G, but went 7-for-11 in the fourth quarter to help seal it.
“We certainly heard some echoes (from what transpired on Saturday),” B-R coach Justin Thomas acknowledged. “But I reminded them in the fourth quarter, we already learned those lessons the other night, so we need to apply them tonight. Free throws and just a little bit of clock management.
“We let loose on a couple of late shots that we didn’t need to (on Saturday), and we did a better job of clamping down on that night tonight. And with free throws, it still wasn’t great tonight, but much better.”
Evan Pinney collected 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in what Thomas described as “a huge night for us.” He and Sisson both hit three 3-pointers for B-R, which beat C-G for the second time, in similar fashion (56-48 in Game 1), for the second time in eight days. Landon Barkley added 13 points, three assists and three steals and David Baldwin grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (10-1).
Carson Chaffee led Canisteo-Greenwood with 13 points.
NON-LEAGUEArkport/Canaseraga 66, Scio/Friendship 34FRIENDSHIP — Scio/Friendship was within 15-8 through eight minutes, but Arkport/Canaseraga used a 51-26 run over the final three quarters to pull away.
Pete Patrick splashed an impressive eight 3-pointers en route to 24 points and A/C totaled 14 treys as a team. Kohler Preston added 10 points while two others had nine for the Wolves (6-6).
Brenden Loucks had 19 points and Ethan Davenport notched 12 as the duo accounted for 31 of 34 points for S/F (3-10).
AT BOLIVAR Canisteo-Greenwood (50)
Stewart 1 0-0 3, Sirianni 4 1-2 10, Ca. Chaffee 5 0-0 13, Reese 6 0-0 12, Klees 3 2-6 8, Co. Chaffee 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 3-8 50.
Bolivar-Richburg (56)
Sisson 7 5-8 22, Barkley 5 2-4 13, Karnuth 1 0-0 2, Baldwin 1 1-2 3, Pinney 6 1-2 16. Totals: 20 9-16 56. C-G 7 23 34 50 B-R 17 25 34 56
Three-point goals: C-G 5 (Stewart, Sirianni, Ca. Chaffee 3); B-R 7 (Sisson 3, Barkley, Pinney 3). Total fouls: C-G 15, B-R 9. Fouled out:
Stuart (CG).
JV:
Canisteo-Greenwood, 68-50.
AT FRIENDSHIP Arkport/Canaseraga (66)
Moran 3 1-2 9, A. Vilku 1 1-2 3, Preston 4 0-0 10, Patrick 8 0-0 24, T. Vilku 3 2-2 9, Watkins 3 0-0 6, Swain 2 0-0 5. Totals: 24 4-6 66.
Scio/Friendship (34)
Moore 1 1-2 3, Davenport 5 0-2 12, Loucks 8 3-7 19, Greenman 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-11 34. A/C 15 29 47 66 S/F 8 12 21 34
Three-point goals: A/C 14 (Moran 2, Preston 2, Patrick 8, T. Vilku, Swain); S/F 2 (Davenport). Total fouls: A/C 12, S/F 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Arkport/Canaseraga, 56-36.