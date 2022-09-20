BOLIVAR — Make it eight-straight for the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer team.
Reiss Gaines scored on either side of halftime and the Wolverines continued their historic start to the season with a 4-0 blanking of Scio/Friendship in a non-league Allegany County matchup on Tuesday night.
Aydin Sisson assisted Gaines at 17:17 in the first half and Gaines had an unassisted marker after the break. Reid Gaines scored on a feed from Ryder Easton 12 minutes into the second period and Noah Little tallied off a David Baldwin pass with 6:45 left as B-R totaled three second-half goals to pull away from a 1-0 halftime advantage.
David Abdo needed three saves to earn his fifth shutout of the season. B-R remained unbeaten at 8-0 while S/F fell to 1-5.
ECIC IIILake Shore 3, Pioneer 2YORKSHIRE — Max Zielonka netted a first-half hat trick, getting the first just six minutes in, to lift Lake Shore.
Anthony Ford had a pair of assists while Damien Mayer added a helper for the Eagles (2-3-1). Pioneer fell to 2-6.