CUBA — Hunter Stuck was a triple-winner for Bolivar-Richburg, taking first in the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump, while leading the Wolverines to a pair of victories on Tuesday in Big 30 boys track and field action.
Rudy Polk (100, long jump), Jason Greeson (200, 400) and Lloyd Kinnicutt (shot put, discus) were each double-winners for B-R, which totaled 92 points, topping both Cuba-Rushford (43) and Fillmore). Randy Polk (triple jump), Logan Pforter (3,200) and Ethan Coleman (pole vault) also had individual wins for B-R.
Ben Beardsley (800) and Matt Majoros (1,600) had individual wins for Fillmore. Cuba-Rushford took first in the 400 relay.
Falconer 94, Olean 47FALCONER — Joey Pillittieri won the 1,600 and 3,200 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team and Devin Austin (long jump, high jump) also took two events to lead Falconer.
Jason Copella (110 hurdles, triple jump) and Nate Gabler (100, pole vault) were both double-winners while Logan Cowles took first in discus for Olean.
Scio 69, Wellsville 57, Genesee Valley 30WELLSVILLE — Ayden Faulkner (100, long jump), Cam Loucks (shot put, discus) and Greg Wesche (800, 1,600) all picked up two individual firsts as Scio edged Wellsville and earned a pair of wins.
Wyatt Scott took both hurdles events and ran on the winning 1,600 relay for the Lions, who captured two of three relay events. Morgan Torrey won the high jump and anchored the winning 400 relay team for Genesee Valley.
Chautauqua Lake 113, Cattaraugus-LV 23
West Valley 67, Cattaraugus-LV 52
CATTARAUGUS — Dominic Cusimano (both hurdles) and Elias Quintero (800, 3,200) each won two events and Chautauqua Lake took all three relays in the win.
Jason Amondeo was a triple-winner for West Valley, winning each of the 100, 200 and 400. Aiden Hoover took the pole vault for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Cheektowaga 77, Pioneer 64
YORKSHIRE — CJ Krzanowicz led Cheektowaga (3-0) as a triple-winner with the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and long jump while Isiah Harris (100, 200) and Jayden Dubard (shot put, discus) were double-winners.
For Pioneer (1-2), Walker Bekiel (400), Tyler Bley (800), Mike Domster (3,200), Nick Green (high jump) and Justin Halford (pole vault) had individual wins.
Franklinville 99, Frewsburg 43
FRANKLINVILLE — Connor Terwilliger was part of four victories, claiming three individual firsts (110 hurdles, long jump, triple jump) and leading off the winning 1,600 relay team to spark Franklinville/Ellicottville.
Maddox Bush won both the 1,600 and high jump and led off the first-place 3,200 relay team while Hunter Bomberry (400 hurdles) was among four others that took one individual first and ran on a winning relay team for the Titans.
Southwestern 100, Allegany-Limestone 41
JAMESTOWN — Michael Butterfield was a triple-winner, taking the 100, 200 and long jump, to key Southwestern.
Vance Alvarez added wins in the 110 hurdles and triple jump while Drew Wigren took the shot put and discus for the Trojans, who also captured all three relay events.
Anthony DeCapua won both the 400 and high jump while Jacob Brink won the 3,200 and Noah Paterniti the pole vault for Allegany-Limestone (0-2).
Silver Creek/Forestville 81, Salamanca 18
SALAMANCA — Sam Braidich was a triple-winner, pacing the field in the 100, 200 and high jump, and was also part of the winning 400 relay team for Silver Creek/Forestville.
Hunter Larson took the long jump and also assisted the 400 relay victory for the Black Knights.
Grant Gillman (400 hurdles) and Arlen Newark (1,600) had the lone two first-place finishes for Salamanca.
100: Harris (C) 11.1; 200: Harris (C) 23.0; 400: Bekiel (P) 52.2; 800: Bley (P) 2:20; 1,600: Douglas (C) 5:42; 3,200: Domster (P) 12:24; 400 relay: Cheektowaga 46.5; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Karp, Wiseman, Copolla, Bekiel) 3:45; 3,200 relay: Cheektowaga 9:36; 110 hurdles: Krzanowicz (C) 15.5; 400 hurdles: Krzanowicz (C) 1:01; long jump: Krzanowicz (C) 20-6; triple jump: Mulla (C) 37-7; high jump: Nick Green (P) 5-8; shot put: Dubard (C) 54-8; discus: Dubard (C) 144-0; pole vault: Halford (P) 10-6.
100: Butterfield (SW) 11.5; 200: Butterfield (SW) 24.1; 400: DeCapua (AL) 55.2; 800: Shutters (SW) 2:05.2; 1,600: Lewis (SW) 4:46.4; 3,200: Brink (AL) 10:34.2; 400 relay: Southwestern 47.8; 1,600 relay: Southwestern 3:45.6; 3,200 relay: Southwestern 8:48.0; 110 hurdles: Alvarez (SW) 16.8; 400 hurdles: Kinnear (SW) 1:03.9; long jump: Butterfield (SW) 19-7; triple jump: Alvarez (SW) 38-9.5; high jump: DeCapua (AL) 5-10; shot put: Wigren (SW) 40-3; discus: Wigren (SW) 100-9; pole vault: Paterniti (AL) 10-6.
100: Ru. Polk (BR) 11.4; 200: Greeson (BR) 24.2; 400: Greeson (BR) 53.9; 800: Beardsley (F) 2:28.1; 1,600: Majoros (F) 5:32.0; 3,200: Pforter (BR) 14:10.9; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Lavery, Baron, Keller, Ward) 47.9; 1,600 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Greeson, Polk, Stuck, Coleman) 4:18.3; 3,200 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Easton, Giardini, Pforter, Baldwin) 13:40.8; 110 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 17.2; 400 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 1:09.0; long jump: Ru. Polk (BR) 19-11.5; triple jump: Ra. Polk (BR) 37-0; high jump: Stuck (BR) 5-4; shot put: Kinnicutt (BR) 39-1; discus: Kinnicutt (BR) 116-10; pole vault: Coleman (BR) 6-6.
100: Constantino (Fr) 12.0; 200: Constantino (Fr) 24.5; 400: Hatch (F/E) 55.3; 800: Diaz (Fr) 2:18.9; 1,600: Bush (F/E) 5:15.3; 3,200: Riling (F/E) 11:28.3; 400 relay: F/E (Livingston, Mather, Azcarate, Slavinski) 50.4; 1,600 relay: F/E (Terwilliger, Tinelli, Bomberry, Hatch) 2:54.2; 3,200 relay: F/E (Bush, Shortz, Stewart, Conroy) 9:23.4; 110 hurdles: Terwilliger (F/E) 16.4; 400 hurdles: Bomberry (F/E) 1:12.7; long jump: Terwilliger (F/E) 18-10; triple jump: Terwilliger (F/E) 39-4; high jump: Bush (F/E) 5-6; shot put: Slavinski (F/E) 33-5; discus: Sears (Fr) 86-2; pole vault: Wyatt Tinelli (F/E) 9-8.
100: Faulkner (S) :12.10; 200: Dickerson (W) :26.46; 400: Loucks (S) :58.19; 800: Wesche (S) 2:21.20; 1,600: Wesche (S) 5:16.80; 3,200: Brophy (W) 13:20.21; 400 relay: Genesee Valley (Snyder, Rinker, Lopez, Torrey) :51.60; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Allen, Davidson, Scott, Mariotti) 4:22.70; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Brophy, Dickerson, Davidson, Jordan) 13:14.94; 110 hurdles: Scott (W) :19.04; 400 hurdles: Scott (W) 1:11.40; long jump: Faulkner (S) 18-3 1/2; triple jump: Lopez (GV) 36-4; high jump: Torrey (GV) 5-8; shot put: Loucks (S) 34-0; discus: Loucks (S) 105-10; pole vault: not held.
100: Gabler (O) :12.2; 200: N. Abrams :24.9; 400: Harrington (F) :55.0; 800: Brockelbank (F) 2:15.2; 1,600: Pillittieri (F) 4:55.5; 3,200: Pillittieri (F) 10:53.5; 400 relay: Falconer :47.9; 1,600 relay: Falconer 4:42.3; 3,200 relay: Falconer (Hudson, Erickson, Brockelbank, Pillittieri) 10:09.9; 110 hurdles: Copella (O) :19.8; 400 hurdles: A. Johns (F) 1:11.9; long jump: Austin (F) 19-1; triple jump: Copella (O) 37-8; high jump: Austin (F) 6-2; shot put: Dove (F) 31-2; discus: Cowles (O) 99-11; pole vault: Gabler (O) 11-0.
100: Braidich (SC); 200: Braidich (SC) 24.9; 400: Perryman (SC) 1:02.3; 800: Procknal (SC) 2:35.8; 1,600: Newark (S) 4:58.5; 3,200: none; 400 relay: Silver Creek/Forestville (Braidich, Larson, Woleben, Baker; 1,600 relay: Silver Creek/Forestville (Grisanti, Perryman, Azzarella, Procknal) 4:41.6; 3,200 relay: none; 110 hurdles: none; 400 hurdles: Gillman (S) 1:24.3; long jump: Larson (SC) 17-0.5; triple jump: none; high jump: Braidich (SC) 5-4; shot put: Dunn (SC) 30-3; discus: Woleben (SC) 59-3; pole vault: none.
100: Amondeo (WV) :12.0; 200: Amondeo (WV) :24.7; 400: Amondeo (WV) :53.5; 800: Quintero (CL) 2:14.9; 1,600: D’Anthony (CL) 5:02.5; 3,200: Quintero (CL) 11:47.0; 400 relay: Chautauqua Lake :50.4; 1,600 relay: Chautauqua Lake; 3,200 relay: Chautauqua Lake 9:40.2; 110 hurdles: Cusimano (CL) :20.2; 400 hurdles: Cusimano (CL) 1:09.6; long jump: Speagle (CL) 17-8; triple jump: Anderson (CL) 34-10; high jump: Sauerland (CL) 5-7; shot put: Stalter (CL) 37-1; discus: Swigger (CL) 95-1; pole vault: Hoover (CLV) 8-8.