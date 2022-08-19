BOLIVAR — Steve Smith hinted at the possibility a few weeks earlier when scheduling his annual TH football preview trip.
There was a chance, given where numbers stood at the time, that the Bolivar-Richburg football team would consider moving to the 8-man league. On the eve of the first official day of practice, that possibility became the reality.
B-R will transition from regular 11-man football to the increasingly visible, and necessary, 8-man league for the 2022 campaign, Smith, the team’s eighth-year coach, confirmed and the school announced in a release on its website Friday.
The Wolverines are the second Big 30 program alongside Wellsville — and the second in as many years — to shift to the more numbers-friendly 8-man option. The decision came after the graduation of a large and talented group of seniors from 2021 and the growing realization that B-R would be starting practice already nearing the line of the number of players needed to legally and safely field a team.
B-R has been largely successful at the Section 5 Class D level under Smith, forging a 32-27 record across seven seasons, with two trips to the sectional semifinals and three Class D “bowl” titles. A year ago, with one of the most experienced rosters in the Big 30, the Wolverines went 5-3 against a brutal Class D league schedule and earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs before bowing to Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen, 27-20, in the quarterfinals.
Now, for at least a year, B-R will look to continue that success under a different format, and a new schedule. The most local 8-man league consists almost exclusively of Section 5 schools, though Frewsburg played in it last year, including Wellsville, Red Jacket, C.G. Finney, Pembroke, Canisteo-Greenwood and Holley.
B-R described the decision to switch to the 8-man ranks “tough.” Following is the joint statement the school released from Michael Retzlaff, Superintendent of Schools, and Dustin Allen, B-R’s Director of Athletics:
“AS WE KICK off the Fall 2022 Athletics Season, we wanted to update the community on a change to our football program for the year.
“Here at Bolivar-Richburg our No. 1 goal is the safety of all of our athletes; and our No. 2 goal is to field a competitive team for all to enjoy. As many of you know, this past spring we briefly explored the possibility of merging our football program with a neighboring district. At the time, we were considering a few districts to merge with, but at our community forum in May it was voiced by several parents and players that they did not want to see a merger at this time.
In May, our tentative roster numbers indicated around 27 eligible players interested, but as we are now in August with the start of the new season next week, we have 22 players. To qualify to play 11-man football, we need to have an active roster of 18 eligible players every week. For 8-man football we would need an active roster of 14 eligible players.
“Due to our current low numbers of sign-ups, we have made the tough decision to play 8-man football instead of 11-man football this fall season. Football is not the only interscholastic sport struggling to field enough eligible players.
“We are seeing similar trends in some of our other sports, both boys and girls. As a District, we will need to officially start to explore our options of merging certain sports with a neighboring district in the future in order to remain safe and competitive. It would not mean that we merge all of our sports teams, just the ones with lower participation numbers. If we don’t make this move in the near future, we will be looking at no choice but to cancel a sport when enrollment numbers are low.
“Here at Bolivar-Richburg we are very fortunate to be able to offer our students a wide variety of sports to select from each season. We would hate not having the ability to do this moving forward in the future.
“This is not just a BRCS problem, as many districts in the Southern Tier have been forced to make the same decisions in recent years. Our fall football schedule will be coming out soon — we hope you’ll come out to support our team this fall.”