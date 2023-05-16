CUBA — Malayna Ayers was her typically untouchable self from the pitcher’s circle and the Bolivar-Richburg softball team got big hits from the Harris twins to roll to a road win Tuesday.
B-R defeated Cuba-Rushford 13-0 in Allegany County league play.
Ayers struck out 14 batters with one walk, scattering three hits.
Mckinlee Harris went 3-for-3 including a double and a triple with three runs scored while her sister Madigan Harris went 2-for-3, scoring twice.
With the win, B-R (17-2) pulled into a tie for first in the league with Friendship/Scio, both at 8-1 with one game remaining.
For Cuba-Rushford (9-8, 5-5), Sydney Howard went 2-for-3 with a double and Jordyn Radomski hit a triple.