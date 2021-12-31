NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 has postponed two men's basketball games scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2. The postponed games will be rescheduled for a to-be determined date and time.
St. Bonaventure's game at Dayton is one of two contests postponed as members of the Bonnies program have been placed in COVID-19 virus safety protocols. The La Salle at Rhode Island game slated for Sunday has been postponed as well. Conference officials will announce rescheduled games at a later date.
The next scheduled Bonnies game comes Wednesday, Jan. 5 as St. Bonaventure is slated to host Fordham.