Forget home field advantage.
In District 9, visiting teams ruled Week 3. Of the 10 games played between D9 teams Friday night, just two home teams — Otto-Eldred and Keystone — were victorious.
As many teams progress through the latter part of their non-conference schedules, just two Big 30-area teams remain undefeated — St. Marys and Elk County Catholic.
St. Marys powered its way to a 30-0 victory at Kane last week, setting itself up for a Week 4 trip to Karns City. But more on that later this week.
The other two games played in McKean County received ample attention, and both proved entertaining.
O-E claimed the area’s lone home victory, relying on its talented underclassmen in doing so. Sophomore tailback Hunter App’s physical running style produced more than 200 yards, as he was key in heping the Terrors preserve their lead.
“(App) isn’t really big but doesn’t go down on the first hit and makes a lot of yards after contact,” one Big 30 committe member noted. “(O-E) also has some weapons in the passing game. Junior QB Andrew Schenfield throws a nice ball and they have some talented wide receivers in senior Brendan Magee and sophomore Manning Splain.”
Isaac Shaw led O-E’s defense from middle linebacker, while defensive end Max Splain pressured Bradford QB Talan Reese throughout the evening.
“Reese stood up well despite constant pressure and showed the ability to scramble out of the pocket and throw on the move, passing for just under 300 yards,” another committee member noted.
Bradford kept itself in the game despite O-E’s offensive success, but the Terrors didn’t falter with the game on the line. O-E held on to win by a touchdown.
“(O-E) showed lots of composure for a young team, answering with big plays whenever Bradford threatened to take the lead in the game,” a member noted.
THIRTEEN MILES to the south, Smethport gave Port Allegany all it could handle in the Route 6 rivalry.
The Gators hadn’t defeated Smethport since 2015, but with much of the talent that powered Smethport’s recent playoff runs lost to graduation, Port seemed to be a heavy favorite. The Gators took care of business — managing a 28-0 victory — but leaned heavily on their defense to get there.
Miska Young and Blaine Moses helped the Gators neutralize Smethport’s run game, a committee member noted, before the Hubbers turned to their passing game.
“Smethport then tried to move the ball through the air and Port’s defensive backfield came up wih some big plays,” one member said. “Noah Archer picked off two passes and just missed a third. Safety Peyton Stiles also had several big hits on short passes in the flat.”
Stiles has become a serious difference-maker for Port on both sides of the ball. The Gators’ linemen and running backs have been widely heralded, but Stiles’ emergece adds another dimension that Port may have been lacking last season.
The Gators also endured a tweak along the offensive line, as Levi Wilfong was inserted into the starting center role.
“The chemistry may have been an issue early, but by the middle of the second quarter, they were creating huge holes,” a member recalled. “Miska Young and Carson Neely had several pancake blocks to spring the Gator running backs.”
ELSEWHERE IN the district, Brockway’s high-powered offense had its way with Coudersport, as Brayden Fox threw six touchdowns in a 70-16 victory.
A week after leaning heavily on their run game to beat Bradford, the Falcons were held to just 93 rushing yards and 3.3 yards per carry. Brockway WR Alex Carlson shredded the Falcons for 12 receptions, 197 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rovers improved to 2-1, their lone loss a 27-26 heartbreaker to DuBois — Bradford’s Week 4 opponent. Brockway will be a player in the unpredictable Region 2 conference, and after hosting Union/A-C Valley this week, will visit Port Allegany for the Gators’ homecoming game Sept. 24.
Cameron County dropped a 20-12 decision to Moniteau, its fourth-quarter comeback falling short. Maddox Baughman threw for 152 yards and CC added 127 on the ground, but Moniteau’s defense kept the Red Raiders out of the end zone, and its run-heavy attack did just enough.
CC (0-3) will end a demanding, four-week, non-conference stretch with a Week 4 trip to Coudersport. Bradford travels to Moniteau Sept. 30.
Ridgway has endured a grueling three-week stretch, and sits at 0-3 as a result. The Elkers fell to Karns City Friday after losses to Port Allegany and St. Marys — not an ideal opening schedule for a team in a rebuilding year.
Ridgway travels to Kane this Friday in a matchup of teams that, despite their winless records, each have plenty of talent. Given the strength of District 9’s southern schools, however, translating talent into wins can be difficult.