631fa5b46c14a.image

Smethport quarterback Preston Alfieri (3, center) hands off the ball while Port Allegany’s Miska Young (64) and Peyton Stiles (3) pursue. Port’s 28-0 victory over the Hubbers was one of eight instances in which a visiting football team won Friday in District 9.

 Barb Davis/Special to the Times Herald

Forget home field advantage.

In District 9, visiting teams ruled Week 3. Of the 10 games played between D9 teams Friday night, just two home teams — Otto-Eldred and Keystone — were victorious.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social