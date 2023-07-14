(Editor’s note: This is the final column from J.P. Butler in the role of group sports editor at the Olean Times Herald. He’s decided to write it on a subject meaningful to him: one of his long-time best friends, Pete Ash, and his job with the Baltimore Orioles. Butler may continue in a supplemental role at the TH.)
BALTIMORE — Pete Ash looked out the window of his eighth-floor office inside the B&O Warehouse along Eutaw Street.
From the building that provides the familiar backdrop to Camden Yards, he noticed the beeping and buzzing of an array of construction vehicles around the left field wall of Oriole Park. For a moment, even if tangentially so, he felt a tinge of gratification.
Ash works for the department that was tasked with determining how the Orioles could boost their home field advantage and then tailor a lineup accordingly. Camden Yards had always been known as a hitter-friendly park, especially in left field, and the research suggested that perhaps new dimensions were in order.
And so in 2022, Baltimore moved the left-center wall back 27 feet and raised the fence from seven to 13 feet. Over a full season later, it’s been mostly a net positive for the home team, which has loaded up on lefties and made life easier for its pitchers (and, potentially, a more attractive destination for free agent pitchers).
“That was probably one of the more interesting things that came out of what we as a group were doing,” Ash, an Olean native, noted.
And it’s just one of the many projects to which Ash has contributed as a senior software engineer for a Major League Baseball team.
ASH’S opportunity with the Orioles arrived, interestingly, at the same time their new regime did.
In the winter of 2018-19, Baltimore began anew by hiring Astros executive Mike Elias, who’d just helped construct a winner in Houston, as its new general manager. Elias brought along assistant GM Sig Megdal, who quickly realized that the Orioles’ analytics department was sorely behind the times. Megdal contacted a former co-worker in Houston, one who happened to be Ash’s former boss at STATS, Inc., in Chicago, and asked him if he knew of any quality software engineer-types in the Baltimore area.
He recommended Ash, who was familiar with the type of data systems for which the Orioles were looking.
“The whole thing was kind of a lucky break in my eyes,” acknowledged Ash, who was hired in February 2019. “But I knew the industry pretty well. … I could do what they were looking for. It was the kind of thing I couldn’t pass up.”
Ash isn’t part of the O’s baseball operations, per se, but he helps to develop the programs that those teams use to do their jobs. The best way to describe Ash’s role with the franchise: He’s not Jonah Hill’s character in the movie Moneyball (which portrays former A’s executive Paul DePodesta), but he provides the tools that those currently in those positions need to succeed.
“I’ll describe it to people and they say, ‘oh, so you’re Jonah Hill,’” Ash said. “And I say ‘no, but if he had me back then, his job would have been a little bit easier.’ He was working maybe out of Excel or some rudimentary computer program to put things together and the data might have been all over the place.
“My role is a few different things, but first and foremost, it’s to get data in the right places so that our analysts can access it easily and do their jobs quicker and more efficiently.”
AS A DATABASE administrator, Ash tracks data from the likes of StatCast, TrackMan and Hawkeye, which churn out volumes of statistical information. He monitors these things not just at the major and minor league levels, but also for high schools and overseas leagues, so as to better support Baltimore’s scouting department. And he’s not looking solely at batting averages and on-base percentages; it’s everything — from weather and ball-spin information to player contract data.
More recently, Ash has been helping to develop web tools that can help better serve the organization’s strength and performance department. Given that all 30 teams now have a fully staffed analytics department and that the game has reached a relatively even playing field in this regard, the Orioles have placed a larger emphasis on keeping its best players healthy.
The need for this is underscored in Baltimore, which has MLB’s second-lowest payroll and whose margin for error is thinner than most other franchises.
“There’s only so much juice you can squeeze from analytics these days,” Ash noted. “You can’t even shift anymore, you can only position your guys so well on the field, you can only take so big a lead from certain bases in certain situations. There aren’t as many secrets as there used to be.
“So, if we can reduce the number of games that our best players aren’t on the field, that’s the competitive advantage these days. There are a million different things you can look at to gauge fatigue and fitness levels. We’re trying to give (our strength and medical teams) tools that are better than a pad and paper and Excel to be able to track trends and help reduce the potential for injury.”
A TRUE PART of the team, Ash often receives free tickets (the occasional game for which he’s invited yours truly) and access to box and VIP seating. He can catch glimpses of games through his office window.
He’s had conversations with manager Brandon Hyde.
One of the perks is being able to make the occasional road trip as an official organization representative. And that ties in to what the Olean High and St. Bonaventure graduate described as his two “coolest” moments in his four years on the job.
The first was attending the introductory press conference after the Orioles selected (now All-Star catcher) Adley Rutschman No. 1 overall in 2019. “Being in on that was very cool,” he said. “You could kind of tell that everyone was starting to buy in, like he was going to be a huge piece to this turnaround, and he has been.”
The other came this year, in late May, when Ash accompanied the team on a week-long road swing to Toronto and New York. Baltimore, despite having a fantastic season, hadn’t swept a divisional opponent all year. At Rogers Centre, however, the O’s took all three games, winning the latter two in extra innings, to reach a then-high watermark of 31-16.
“It was a Canadian holiday weekend up there, so the place was just juiced, 40,000 people at all these games,” he recalled. “We win that final game 8-3, where we scored five runs in the 11th inning. Seeing our guys streaming into the clubhouse just absolutely fired up … that series and being at that moment was probably tops in my career.”
WHEN HE first started, the Orioles were just beginning the rebuilding process, going a miserable 54-108 in what Ash called a “tough” year.” After the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign, Baltimore was somehow even worse in 2021, going 52-110.
It was difficult for Ash or anyone to believe they were performing well.
Last year, however, that all changed. Baltimore actually vaulted ahead of schedule, rocketing to an 83-79 mark while finishing just three games out of a playoff spot. It’s only continued that ascent this season, sitting a solid 54-35 at the break, just two games out of the AL East lead and five games up in the wildcard.
For Ash, one of the biggest personal joys he might previously have received was getting a compliment from a trainer, scout or even player for a successful program he helped to develop. “For a software engineer that’s also a sports fan, that’s a different kind of feedback from any other job,” he maintained. “It’s different when it’s somebody from an MLB team really being appreciative of it.”
Now, though, there’s the excitement of a playoff chase, of being contenders, of having what you do matter even more, and the possibility of a new “coolest” moment if the O’s are able to break through.
Of course, that’s also come with heightened expectations for everyone, but ones the franchise is embracing.
“Now it’s like every game is a little bit more stressful because you know what’s on the line,” said Ash, 37, who, with wife Alison, has a two-year-old daughter, Adele, and another baby on the way. “Working with the same people for four years now … it’s the same reason you root for the team as a fan: you just want everyone to be happy. And of course we want to win, but (it’s also) for the joy it will bring not only to the people in our front office, but also the fans who have been patiently waiting this out with us.
“Man, I hope we can keep this pace up.”