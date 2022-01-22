There’s little argument that the NFL’s six top quarterbacks from the 2021 season will be part of the league’s divisional playoffs this weekend.
Oh, there would probably be some blowback from Cowboys and Chargers fans who maintain that Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert were right there as well.
But the reality is, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow facing the Titans in Nashville and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers hosting the 49ers account for two of the half-dozen.
The other four are head-to-head with the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady against the Rams’ Matthew Stafford in Tampa and the Bills’ Josh Allen versus the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City.
And it’s a good bet the most enticing matchup will take place Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
THE ALLEN-MAHOMES squareoff features the players who finished a distant second and third, behind Rodgers, last season’s league MVP.
And, neither is a particularly strong contender this year as Rodgers, Brady, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Burrow are the top four in test voting.
One reason is that neither, despite an extra game, has put up quite the spectacular numbers they produced last season.
But, other than increased interceptions for both, their 2021 numbers are still gaudy.
Allen produced 42 touchdowns (36 passing, 6 rushing) and 5,170 yards (4,407 passing, 763 rushing, second on the team). Mahomes accounted for 39 touchdowns (37 passing, 2 rushing) and 5,220 yards (4,839 passing, 381 rushing).
And tomorrow night, they will meet for the fourth time in 15 months and the second in the playoffs. A year ago, KC won 26-17 in Orchard Park then, in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead last January, the Chiefs prevailed 38-24.
But, last October in Kansas City, the Bills made their own statement with a 38-20 domination.
THOSE frequent meetings – Buffalo is scheduled back at KC next season – have provided a familiarity that gives their games an almost divisional feel.
As Allen noted, “I don’t know if rivalry is the right word but (Kansas City is) the mecca of the AFC.
“That’s the team everybody aspires to be … three AFC Championships in a row, two Super Bowls in a row. That’s the level we want to be. In order to be the best, you gotta beat the best.”
And in the case of the Bills and Chiefs, those meetings are judged by the performances of their elite quarterbacks.
As Kansas City coach Andy Reid assessed of Mahomes and Allen, “Both of them are great for the NFL. To have this influx of young guys come in is tremendous for the league.
“Both those guys are two of the finest … they’re mobile, they can run around, extend plays. It’s fun to watch unless you’re playing them … then it’s not so fun.”
AND, AS WITH so many NFL quarterbacks, they share a friendship, partially because of the pressure put on their position.
“I think it’s the nature of the business,” Allen admitted. “We know in this league, the quarterbacks get a lot of the praise and they get a lot of the hate and all that stuff.
“I think it just comes with the position we play.”
Still, he finds the comparison to Mahomes particularly flattering.
“It’s obviously pretty cool to be in that conversation with a player who’s won an MVP (2018) and won a Super Bowl already,” he said. “He’s done all the major things you want to accomplish in your career and obviously he wants more too.”
Of their budding friendship he explained, “I know the type of guy that Pat is. We’ve talked a few times and he’s an awesome dude. I know that he’s got his foundation set up that helps a lot of people.
“That’s something I really admire about him as well as that he’s a real good person off the field.”
And Mahomes is quick to return the compliment.
“He’s a tremendous player. I actually know him a little bit off the field as well, great dude,” the fifth-year QB said of Allen. “They put a lot on his shoulders, and he rises to the occasion. He’s able to run the ball, he can throw the ball, he has the arm strength to throw it anywhere on the football field and he makes great decisions.
“We’ll probably play (Allen and the Bills) a lot of times (over the years) … it’ll be great competition and it’s definitely a great challenge for us as a team to compete with them.”
