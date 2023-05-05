FRANKLINVILLE — As many of these CCAA II East games have been, it was a wild, back-and-forth, high-scoring affair.
And in this one, Cattaraugus-Little Valley again got the best of Franklinville.
Grace Arnold, an eighth-grader, had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs to lift the Timberwolves to a 15-14 decision in a league matchup Friday. Fellow middle-schooler Madison Rogan (7th) nearly matched that effort, also going 3-for-5, but with two doubles, two RBI and one run.
C-LV built up an 11-4 lead through 3 ½ innings before Franklinville used a six-run outburst in the fourth to pull within 11-10. The Timberwolves plated two more runs in each of the fifth and seventh innings and the Panthers answered with two each in the sixth and seventh to make it 13-12 and 15-14, but couldn’t come all the way back.
Gabbryel Liskow registered two hits and drove in three runs while Kora Sentz (double) and Riley Preston both had two hits and two RBI for the Timberwolves (4-7), who held a 15-11 edge in total hits.
Taylor Chase had a huge game for the Panthers (0-12), who finished just short of their first win of the year, going 4-for-5 with a home run, double, five RBI and two runs while Abbigale Chase was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Makenzie Chase doubled and drove in a run.
CCAA II EAST
West Valley 11, North Collins 7
WEST VALLEY — Lauren Frascella hit a grand slam and Sam Herbst homered as part of a big six-run second inning to propel West Valley.
Frascella finished 2-for-4 with four RBI and Herbset had two RBI. Colleen Keller struck out five, walked three and scattered nine hits for the Wildcats (9-3, 6-2). Those long balls made it 9-2 and WV hung on from there.
Hailey Jasinski had three hits, including a home run, triple and five RBI for North Collins (5-6, 4-2). Sophia Vanstrom came on in relief in the second and allowed just one hit the rest of the way for the Eagles.
CCAA I WEST
Falconer 14, Allegany-Limestone 0
ALLEGANY — Chess Klice and Addison Thornton both singled for Allegany-Limestone.
Falconer improved to 4-3 while the Gators fell to 2-10.
NON-LEAGUE
Friendship/Scio 20, Lima Christian 0, 5 innings
LIMA — Nevaeh Ross struck out 12 in a five-inning one-hitter as Friendship/Scio topped a young Lima team that had just eight players.
The runner was later put out on the bases as Ross faced the minimum 15 batters.
Morghyn Ross went 3-for-4 with an RBI while sister Nevaeh was 2-for-3 and each scored three runs. Emily Lamberson, Kiara Grover and Nora Thompson all added two hits and an RBI for F/S (9-3).
Avoca/Prattsburgh 16, Fillmore 8
FILLMORE — Fillmore forged an early 4-1 lead and allowed just a single run through four innings, but Avoca/Prattsburgh used a late explosion to pull ahead and earn the win.
Lilly Juritsma and Jordan Swift each went 3-for-4 while Lilly Hauscuel and Emma Carlton both added two hits for A/P. The Vikings plated 15 runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings for the victory. Carlton struck out six with no walks over seven innings.
For Fillmore, Mattie McCumiskey went 3-for-4 while smacking two home runs. Oakley Frazier and Grace Russell both went 2-for-4.
The Eagles were hampered by 10 walks and six errors.