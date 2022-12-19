CUBA — After winning the first set Monday night, the Cuba-Rushford boys volleyball team could not keep up with Arkport/Canaseraga in the Rebels’ first loss of the season.
A/C won in four sets, 18-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-23.
For C-R (5-1), Maddox Keller had five kills and three aces, Anderson Siegel had four kills and three aces and Max Hinkley made eight kills.
“To be honest I think we kind of gave this one way,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “Arkport is very good, their defense is very good, they’re relentless in their pursuit of not letting the ball hit the ground and we just weren’t today.
“We had moments of some pretty volleyball and a few more of not so pretty volleyball. But credit to Arkport, they were great defensively and they deserved to win.”
For A/C (4-1), Noah Drouin had five kills and five blocks while Curtis Hartman added four aces, two blocks and two kills.
Allegany-Limestone 3, Bolivar-Richburg 1
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone (3-2) lifted itself above .500 with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-12, 28-26 win.
Kyle Gonska marked 10 kills for the Gators while A.J. Riordan had eight kills and three blocks. Jacob Herbert added four kills and three blocks while Tyler Griffin had 22 assists.
“We went ahead big and gave it all back in the fourth game, but the boys pulled it out,” A-L coach Mark Riordan said. “We were down about four or five, and being able to come back and pull it out showed a lot of guts and determination. (We had) a good all around game by Jacob Herbert and Gonska and Riordan.”