SPORTS-PENN-STATES-JAMES-FRANKLIN-ON-1-HA.jpg

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws during the second quarter against Rutgers on Nov. 19 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

 Joe Hermitt/PennLive/TNS

LOS ANGELES — It's rare in college football that teams can reach a first milestone and possibly a last one as well in the same game. Yet, that's the situation Utah and Penn State will find themselves in for the Rose Bowl.

The Utes and Nittany Lions will meet for the first time in the 109th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All on Jan. 2.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social