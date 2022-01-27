ST. BONAVENTURE – St. Bonaventure softball head coach Mike Threehouse has announced the addition of Diana Phalon to the program as an assistant coach.
Phalon joins the Bona coaching staff following multiple stops around Western New York. She previously coached at Williamson High School, Allegany-Limestone High School and Scio Central School.
Originally from Smethport, Pa., Phalon was a pitcher for the Bona softball team from 2008-12, appearing in 53 games while scoring 11 career victories
"We are excited to have Diana joining the coaching staff," Threehouse said. "She will bring her love of the game, her experience pitching in the Atlantic 10 and her competitive coaching nature to the program. She will be a fabulous role model and leader. I am extremely happy she is back on campus and I look forward to everything she will be able to share with our student-athletes."
Phalon, the 2008 Co-Big Player of the Year, has also spent time coaching travel teams such as the Good Times Thunder and Synergy softball squads from 2014-16. She has since started running pitching clinics in the Southern Tier and Orchard Park Region.
Phalon replaces former assistant coach Todd Randall, who is now the head softball coach at Alfred State.