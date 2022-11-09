SPORTS-PENN-STATES-DEFENSIVE-LINE-HOPES-1-HA.jpg

Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) and Chop Robinson (44) sack Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle knocking him out of the game during the second quarter on Saturday.

 Joe Hermitt/TNS

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Like any defensive lineman, Penn State’s Demeioun “Chop” Robinson is pretty aware of what he needs to do when the opposing team’s quarterback drops back to pass.

But bringing a sack to fruition is easier said than done, as evidenced by Robinson’s lone takedown on the season prior to Saturday’s affair against Indiana. In the Nittany Lions’ 45-14 win over the Hoosiers, though, Robinson got sack No. 2 of the year, and five other Penn Staters got in on the action, all of which came in the first half.

