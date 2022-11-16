Tianna Johnson

St. Bonaventure's Tianna Johnson looks to shoot against Siena in a non-conference game on Wednesday night at MVP Arena in Albany. Johnson tallied her first career double-double.

 St. Bonaventure athletics photo

ALBANY – A balanced scoring attack led by Tianna Johnson's 17-point, 13-rebound double-double along with Maddie Dziezgowski's 16 points propelled the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team to a 69-63 victory over Siena in a battle of Franciscan sister schools Wednesday evening at MVP Arena.

Johnson went 3-for-9 from the field, but was 9-for-10 from the charity stripe and drained two 3-pointers en route to her first career double-double while Dziezgowski poured in a game-high five 3-pointers. I'yanna Lops chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds and Taylor Napper added 10 points and five boards.

