ALBANY – A balanced scoring attack led by Tianna Johnson's 17-point, 13-rebound double-double along with Maddie Dziezgowski's 16 points propelled the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team to a 69-63 victory over Siena in a battle of Franciscan sister schools Wednesday evening at MVP Arena.
Johnson went 3-for-9 from the field, but was 9-for-10 from the charity stripe and drained two 3-pointers en route to her first career double-double while Dziezgowski poured in a game-high five 3-pointers. I'yanna Lops chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds and Taylor Napper added 10 points and five boards.
Dziezgowski converted treys on back-to-back trips down the floor midway through the fourth quarter to push the Bonnies ahead by 11, 65-54. Siena, however, would not go away quietly, pulling back within six with just over three minutes to play.
The Bonnies (1-2) were able to halt the Siena (1-2) comeback effort.
The Bonnies are off until they head to Cleveland for the Viking Invitational hosted by Cleveland State. Bona is slated to play Bellarmine (Nov. 23), Georgia State (Nov. 25) and Cleveland State (Nov. 26) in a four-day tournament.
– The Bonnies converted 20-of-27 chances at the free throw line Wednesday, the most free throws made and attempted in a game this season.
– Bona finished the contest shooting 36 percent (21-for-58) from the floor and held Siena to 34 percent (28-for-83) from the field.
– The Bonnies' 50 rebounds were the most in a game for the team since Dec. 12, 2020, when SBU grabbed 50 against Binghamton.
Five Bonnies players pulled down at least five rebounds against Siena – Johnson (13), Nadechka Laccen (10), Lops (7), Napper (5) and Dziezgowski (5).