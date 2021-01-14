ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team (1-6, 0-4) wraps up a four-game homestand with a pair of matchups in the Reilly Center over the weekend.
Bona welcomes La Salle today (noon) as part of a double-header with the men’s team before hosting Saint Joseph’s on Sunday (noon).
LAST TIME OUTBona battled Atlantic 10 foes Richmond and VCU last week, falling to the Spiders, 59-58, and taking league preseason favorite VCU to overtime before falling, 69-67. Against Richmond, Asianae Johnson had a season-high 18 points while Tori Harris tallied her second double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
Against VCU, Harris poured in 18 points and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but her shot bounced in and out. Johnson (15), Deja Francis (13) and Olivia Brown (12) also scored in double figures for the Bonnies. I’yanna Lops hauled in a career-high 12 boards, including seven offensive rebounds.
ATLANTIC 10 RANKS
Bona ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounds per game (38.9) and scoring defense, allowing just 63.3 points per game.
Johnson leads the Bonnies in scoring at 14.1 points per game, which ranks 10th in the conference. She also currently sits six in field goal percentage (.451)
Harris, a redshirt junior, ranks 10th in the A-10 in rebounding, grabbing an average of 7.9 per game. She’s second on the team in scoring and ranks 13th in the A-10 at 12.6 points per contest. Her scoring average is the second-highest among all A-10 newcomers behind only Rhode Island’s Emmanuelle Tahane (14.9).
ABOUT LA SALLE
— Coach Mountain MacGillivary is in his third season at La Salle, posting a record of 24-48. Prior to taking over at La Salle, he spent nine seasons as an assistant at Quinnipiac, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament in four out of his last five seasons.
— The Explorers are currently 5-6 overall and 1-3 in A-10 play. La Salle opened its A-10 schedule with three consecutive losses, against Rhode Island (72-69), UMass (78-61) and Saint Joseph’s (65-36). The Explorers snapped their three-game skid with a win over Saint Joe’s, 81-66, on Sunday. The Explorers most recently took down Drexel, 58-55, on Wednesday. La Salle was picked to finish 10th in the A-10 Preseason poll while Claire Jacobs was named to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team.
— Entering the week, Jacobs was averaging a team-best 15.6 points, which ranks sixth in the Atlantic 10. She also ranks fifth in steals (18), eighth in steals per game (1.8) and 10th in free throw percentage (81.3%). Senior Kate Hill is one of the best passers in the league, ranking second in the A-10 in assists (42) and fourth in assists per game (4.2) while also sitting top-five in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.47). As a team, La Salle is second in the A-10 with 87 3-pointers.
SERIES HISTORY VS. LA SALLE
Today’s matchup will be the 33rd meeting all-time between Bona and La Salle, with the Explorers holding an 18-14 all-time lead and riding a seven-game win streak.
Johnson scored 17 points and Emily Calabrese posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-61 loss at La Salle last January.
UP NEXT
The Bonnies hit the road for a pair of games next week. Coach Jesse Fleming’s team will head to the Bronx to take on Fordham next Friday (2 p.m.) before heading south to play Davidson on Sunday, Jan. 24 (1 p.m.).