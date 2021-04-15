ST. BONAVENTURE – St. Bonaventure women's basketball coach Jesse Fleming has announced the addition of three student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent for the 2021-22 season.
Mackenzie Smith, Tianna Johnson and B'Aunce Carter have announced their intent to join the Bona women's basketball program, beginning in the fall 2021 semester.
Smith, a 5-foot-8 point guard from Syracuse, joins the Bonnies after spending two seasons with Old Dominion. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.
While at ODU, Smith suffered a torn ACL as a freshman in 2019 and returned last season, appearing in 12 games. Smith handed out 20 assists while turning the ball over just six times in limited action in 2020-21. Before heading to Old Dominion, Smith was a standout player for West Genesee High School, averaging 17 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals per game. Smith was selected as Section III Miss Basketball while earning NYSPHSAA All-State Third Team honors. At St. Bonaventure, Smith plans to major in psychology.
"Mackenzie is a player that's really good with the ball in her hands," Fleming said "She is a pass-first player that makes other people around her better and is a point guard with some size. She has a really tough crossover that's tough to guard and ultimately, we think her best basketball is ahead of her."
JOHNSON comes to Bona from Peoria, Ill., and will have three years of eligibility remaining after transferring from New Mexico Junior College.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico, Johnson did not play last season for the Thunderbirds. She is the second player to join the Bonnies from New Mexico JC, joining graduating senior Jurnee President. Johnson last competed for Seward County (Kan.) Community College, averaging 11 points, four rebounds and two assists per game and was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Co-Freshman of the Year.
A 5-foot-10 guard, Johnson also earned All-KJCCC First Team honors as a freshman. Prior to Seward CC, Johnson led Richwoods High School to a 35-1 record and an Illinois state championship. Johnson plans on majoring in sports psychology at St. Bonaventure.
"Tianna is a big guard who can really defend," Fleming said "She was the Kansas Jayhawk Freshman of the Year, which is one of the best junior college leagues in the country. She is so versatile that she can play and compete at the '1', '2' or '3'. She creates for herself and others, she has a good pull up game and can make an open three. We really like what she brings to the table."
CARTER, a 5-foot-11 forward from Belleville, Ill., will have three years of eligibility after spending two seasons at Moberly Area (Ill.) Community College.
As a freshman at Moberly, Carter averaged eight points and five rebounds per game while ranking fifth in the country in field goal percentage, shooting 61.9 percent from the floor. In helping Moberly to the national tournament this season, Carter ranked eighth in the country in field goal percentage (59.0) and averaged 10 points, six rebounds and one block per contest. At Bona, Carter intends on majoring in business.
"B'Aunce had a great freshman year at Moberly and had another great year as a sophomore as they are getting ready to play in the national tournament," Fleming said. "She has long arms, goes to the glass, shoots a high percentage and just adds an element of toughness for the team. She can also be a true '4' that can create mismatches inside that we are really excited for."
Smith, Johnson and Carter join Taylor Napper, Kacee Baumhower and Lexi Sinclair, who signed during the early period in November, in the Bonnies' 2021 recruiting class.