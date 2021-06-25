ST. BONAVENTURE – The 2021-22 Atlantic 10 women's basketball schedule pairings were announced in a release by conference officials last week. This season marks the return to a 16-game conference slate after playing an 18-game schedule last year.
Each team will play every A-10 opponent once and three conference foes twice. The A-10 returns to a normal schedule following a unique 2020-21 season in which the conference navigated the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bonnies are slated to play home-and-home series with Duquesne, George Mason and George Washington.
In addition to their home-and-home partners, Bona will host UMass, Saint Joseph's, La Salle, Davidson and Richmond. Its road schedule includes matchups with Dayton, Rhode Island, VCU, Saint Louis and Fordham.
The complete 2021-22 conference slate, complete with dates and times, as well as Atlantic 10 Tournament information, will be released at a later date.
The Bonnies return seven players from last year's roster, led by all-conference selection Asianae Johnson (13.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and senior Tori Harris (11.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg). Joining Johnson and Harris are fellow returnees junior I'yanna Lops (7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and sophomores Kaitlyn Parker (12 games), Claire Cody, Maddie Dziezgowski and Morgan Gentile.
Coach Jesse Fleming welcomes eight newcomers to the roster for the coming season. Five newcomers have previous college experience in James Madison graduate transfer guard Nikki Oppenheimer, Wichita State junior transfer forward Ene Adams, Moberly CC junior transfer forward B'Aunce Carter, Old Dominion redshirt sophomore transfer guard Mackenzie Smith and New Mexico JC sophomore transfer guard Tianna Johnson. The Bonnies also welcome three true freshmen in guards Lexie Sinclair and Kacee Baumhower and forward Taylor Napper.
ST. BONAVENTURE WOMEN'S
ATLANTIC 10 SCHEDULE PAIRINGS
Bona adds Kent State transfer Adams
ST. BONAVENTURE – St. Bonaventure women's basketball coach Jesse Fleming recently announced the addition of Ene Adams to the roster for the 2021-22 season.
Adams, a 6-foot-1 forward, joins the Bonnies after spending her sophomore season with Wichita State and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Last season for the Shockers, Adams played in 16 out of 18 games, making four starts. She averaged 3.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest while averaging 14.7 minutes per game. Her season-high of scoring came in a 10-point effort vs. No. 18 USF in January.
Prior to joining Wichita State, Adams spent one season at Grayson College in Texas where she started 23 out of 30 games, averaging 7.6 points and 7.8 rebounds, including a career-high 20 rebounds in a contest vs. Northern Oklahoma-Enid. In all, she posted double-digit rebounding efforts eight times while at Grayson.
Adams originally hails from Jos, Nigeria.
"We are thrilled to add Ene to our program," Fleming said. "Ene rebounds the ball at an elite level and has shown the ability to play both inside and out. She brings activity and physicality to our forward position. She is ready to compete in the Atlantic 10 after contributing in the competitive American Athletic Conference."