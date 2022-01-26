ST. BONAVENTURE — Asianae Johnson's 21 points and Tori Harris' double-double propelled the St. Bonaventure University women's basketball team to a 61-57 victory over La Salle Wednesday at the Reilly Center.
Johnson registered her fifth straight 20-point outing on 7-of-16 shooting from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Harris recorded her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor Napper tallied a career-high 13 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Bonnies.
It was all Bonnies in the first quarter, jumping out to an early 22-13 lead behind eight points in the period from Johnson.
La Salle, however, clawed its way back into the contest in the second quarter.The Explorers outscored the Bonnies 14-6 in the quarter, using back-to-back baskets from Kayla Spruill to pull within one, 28-27, just before halftime.
The Bonnies (10-8, 2-5 A-10) took a 41-36 edge over the Explorers into the fourth quarter.
Following a Tianna Johnson and-one with 8:09 to play in regulation, the Bona lead grew to 44-39 but it wouldn’t last. The Explorers responded with a 6-0 run to take the first lead since the beginning of the third period.
La Salle (11-7, 4-2 A-10) pushed its lead to six, 51-45, with 5:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. The two teams would trade baskets over the next three minutes as La Salle clung to a 57-54 advantage.
With 1:27 on the clock, Harris drove the lane to make it a one-point game, and then I’yanna Lops converted 1-of-2 at the line to tie the game at 57-all.
Asianae Johnson was fouled on the next Bona possession, making one at the line to put the host on top, 58-57. Harris and Tianna Johnson made three more free throws to ice the game, and give the Bonnies a come-from-behind victory.
St. Bonaventure is back in action Saturday on the road at Fordham with tip off set for 2 o’clock.