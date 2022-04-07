For a pair of local 14-year-old girls, last month brought a fulfilling accomplishment.
Riley Keller of Cuba and Lilah Cudney of Franklinville have played for the same 14-under girls hockey team in Buffalo the last two years, but their time on the ice together began much earlier than that. They both got their start on the ice at Olean’s William O. Smith Recreation Center at ages 3 and 4 and grew up in area youth programs.
Last year, both girls made the move to play for the Amherst Lady Knights Tier I 14U team, which made it all the way to the New York State Tier I championship game, but lost in the finals. This winter, however, they won the state title early last month.
“Quite honestly, we put this team together two years ago with the goal of winning states this year and going to Nationals,” Amherst coach Tim DiGiulio said. “So there was a decent amount of pressure this year. I think we were the best team but sometimes that expectation becomes a burden and it meant an awful lot to these girls to set a pretty significant goal and go out there and achieve it.
“We really put a lot of time and energy and money — all the parents, it’s an expensive sport — to chase this goal and we’re really fortunate that it worked out for us.”
KELLER PLAYS center while Cudney is a defenseman.
“Lilah is more of a traditional, stay-at-home defenseman but she can score some timely goals too … (she’s) very strong and physical,” DiGiulio said. “Riley is also strong and physical but she is a center and a natural goal scorer. She had a real nose for the net.”
Both grew up in the Olean Area Youth Hockey Association system from 2010 through the 2019-20 season, finishing that year with the Olean Arrows boys team that won a WNYAHL League Championship.
For four of those years, starting at age 9, they also played for the Hamburg Hawks Tier II 12U girls team, traveling across the state and Canada during the season, sometimes for multiple games in a day. After ‘19-‘20, they made the jump to DiGiulio’s Amherst team.
DiGiulio said he appreciated both girls’ dedication to the sport, including the long drive to practice multiple nights a week.
“They both showed tremendous dedication, they drive an hour and a half-ish to practice typically three times a week and they really never miss,” he said. “They’re incredibly dedicated. Both of them from a skating standpoint have improved significantly the last two years. Riley battled an injury, she broke her wrist this year and getting her back towards the end of the season was a huge boost for our team.”
AFTER WINNING the state tournament, the Lady Knights advanced to the USA Nationals in Pittsburgh last weekend, going 1-2 in a double-elimination bracket.
“(Riley) scored the game-winning goal at Nationals in our only victory (there),” DiGiulio said. “We won a game 2-0 vs. the Florida Alliance and Riley scored with five seconds left in the second period to make it 1-0. It was a tremendous goal, really a talent-type goal where she stole the puck and made a really tremendous shot through some traffic and it went in. It was a huge boost to our team. That was our only win at Nationals so it was really significant.”
BOTH PLAYERS have aspirations to continue into college hockey.
They plan to play for DiGiulio again next winter at the 16U level. The coach sees a bright future ahead for both Cudney and Keller.
“It’s tough to project 14-year-olds, but if you’re projecting on determination and work ethic, they’re both 10-out-of-10s in that area,” he said. “I don’t see a reason either of them couldn’t be a college hockey player. They have talent and they have desire, they’re good students, all those things are important as we get through, into this recruiting process. I certainly see potential because of their level of determination and work ethic to excel at this level, which they do.”
(Salamanca Press sports editor Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)