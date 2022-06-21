OLEAN — After competing in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at the William O. Smith Recreation Center in April, several young basketball players from the Olean area earned an invitation to play in the regional round, with three of them finding success in Cleveland.
The Skills Challenge was open to boys and girls ages 13 and younger. New Life Christian seventh-grader Marci Hutter and Olean Intermediate Middle School seventh-grader Liam Ruggles both placed first in their divisions in Olean, and Allegany-Limestone fifth-grader Jamison Dubin placed second in Olean.
All three were invited and joined other top scorers from local competitions around the country to participate in their closest geographical regional competition: for Olean, it was in Cleveland. The NBA’s Cavaliers hosted the regional competition at Independence Fieldhouse in Independence, Ohio.
The top scorers from the twelve regional competitions were ranked with the top three overall in each division earning an invitation to compete at the National Finals during the 2022 NBA Draft — hosted by the Brooklyn Nets — presented by State Farm this month. Hutter finished in the top three in her division in the nation and, therefore, won a trip to New York from June 21-24 and will compete on Wednesday.
“I am very excited,” Hutter said. “It was fun to compete in Olean and then do the regionals in Cleveland – it will be an amazing experience to go and compete in New York City. Going to the NBA Draft and getting to tour New York City will be a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
The Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce invited Hutter for a “do or die” shot for the opening ceremonies at the Gus Macker tournament last weekend.
“She opted for the layout and executed it flawlessly,” GOACC COO Meme Yanetsko said. “We hope that this little practice in front of a crowd and in the limelight will assist her in placing well in NYC.”
More information can be found or questions answered on the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge by email at JrNBA@nba.com. For general local information, call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.